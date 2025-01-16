Rogelio "Roger" Nores, an Argentinian businessman and close confidant of the late Liam Payne, has launched a £8 million (approximately $10 million) defamation lawsuit against Geoff Payne, the father of the former One Direction star.

The legal action, filed in Palm Beach, Florida, claims that Geoff's alleged false statements to Argentine authorities investigating Liam's death have caused irreparable damage to Nores' reputation.

A Tragic End and Its Fallout

Liam Payne tragically passed away on 16 October 2024, following a fall from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires. Toxicology reports revealed a mix of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

Nores, who was with Payne shortly before his death, has been accused by Argentine authorities of manslaughter for allegedly failing in his duty of care toward the singer.

Judge Laura Bruniard charged Nores, along with four hotel staff members, asserting that they neglected Payne in a state of vulnerability. However, Nores has steadfastly denied these accusations, claiming he left the hotel unaware of the tragic events that would unfold.

Defamation Allegations Against Geoff Payne

Nores' lawsuit accuses Geoff Payne of making "misleading, false, and defamatory" statements to Buenos Aires police, which allegedly led to Nores being charged. Among the claims is an assertion that Geoff mischaracterised Nores as Liam's caretaker and accused him of concealing vital information from medical professionals.

According to the lawsuit, Geoff stated that Nores arranged for Liam to see an unnamed psychiatrist in Florida after his original doctor resigned, alleging that Nores withheld information about Liam's substance abuse. Nores disputes these claims, asserting that no such psychiatrist existed and that Geoff's account is "entirely fictional."

The legal filing also challenges claims that Liam could only be contacted through Nores or Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. Nores contends that Liam was often alone in Florida and had his own phone, except for a brief period when it was broken during an argument with Cassidy.

A Commitment to Liam's Son

In a surprising twist, Nores has pledged that any "net financial proceeds" from the lawsuit will be donated to Liam's six-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Tweedy. The businessman described his decision as an effort to honour his late friend's legacy.

Nores' lawyers have demanded a retraction and correction of Geoff Payne's statements, arguing that the false claims have damaged Nores' reputation globally. The lawsuit states, "Defendant Geoff's false declarations were the proximate cause of the plaintiff's injury and damages, including harm to his reputation."

A Divisive Friendship

Nores first met Liam Payne in 2020 through a mutual acquaintance. The pair developed a close bond, with Nores supporting Payne as he relocated to Florida to address his struggles with addiction. While some viewed Nores as a stabilising force in Liam's life, others, including members of Payne's family, have raised questions about his influence.

Witnesses reported seeing Nores attempting to manage Payne's erratic behaviour on the day of his death, with reports suggesting Nores left the hotel 40 minutes before the fatal incident. However, Payne's family reportedly barred Nores from attending his funeral, citing the ongoing investigation and mixed feelings about his role in Liam's life.

As legal proceedings unfold, Nores continues to face scrutiny over his alleged involvement in Payne's final hours. Despite the accusations, he has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his friend, describing Liam as "a bright soul fighting dark battles."