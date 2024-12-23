For seven-year-old Bear Payne, this Christmas marks a heartbreaking milestone as he faces his first festive season without his beloved father, Liam Payne.

The former One Direction star tragically died in October after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31 years old.

A Christmas Without Liam

Despite his globe-trotting career, Liam always made time to spend Christmas Day with Bear, a tradition cherished by both father and son.

This year, however, Bear will wake up to a Christmas morning without his dad, a void his mother, Cheryl Tweedy, is determined to fill.

According to The Daily Mail, Cheryl, 41, has gone to great lengths to ensure Bear remembers his father fondly while creating new memories.

The festive season will be filled with visits from loved ones, including Liam's parents, Karen and Geoff Payne, and his sisters, Ruth and Nicola.

Cheryl's own mother, Joan, will also travel from Newcastle to be with her grandson at Cheryl's Buckinghamshire home.

Family Rallies Around

Cheryl, who split from Liam in 2018, has maintained a close relationship with his family, ensuring Bear remains connected to his father's side.

Bear also enjoys a strong bond with his cousins, Ruth and Nicola's children, who will join the celebrations.

A source close to the family said: 'Cheryl is doing everything possible to make this Christmas special for Bear. She's ensuring Liam isn't forgotten and is surrounding Bear with love and support during this tough time.'

While Cheryl is cautious about overindulging Bear, who stands to inherit Liam's £30 million fortune, she is committed to creating a memorable and joyful Christmas for her son.

Liam Payne's Legacy

Liam, who rose to fame as part of One Direction, was known for his playful nature, particularly during the festive season.

He once described Christmas with Bear as a time to fully embrace his inner child, famously playing with toy dinosaurs in his garden.

Despite his busy schedule, Christmas was always a priority for Liam.

In a 2019 interview, he shared his excitement about Bear beginning to understand the magic of the season, saying, 'It's the first time [Bear] really gets Christmas now. I want to see if he actually gets unwrapping presents this year.'

Cheryl's Role as a Matriarch

Since Liam's untimely death, Cheryl has stepped into a matriarchal role, supporting his grieving family and ensuring Bear has a stable and loving environment.

Cheryl was instrumental in organising Liam's funeral and has been a source of strength for those closest to him.

While Liam's girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, is not expected to join the festivities, she has paid her own tribute to the late singer, revealing an emotional tattoo of angel wings in his memory.

According to reports, Kate had been planning a future with Liam, who reportedly wanted to marry her within a year.

Questions Linger Over Liam's Final Days

Liam's tragic death has left unanswered questions about his final weeks. Toxicology reports revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

Three individuals, including a hotel staffer and a drug dealer, have been charged in connection with his death.

As Bear celebrates Christmas surrounded by loved ones, the Payne family continues to grapple with their grief while cherishing the joyful memories Liam left behind.

Cheryl's unwavering dedication to Bear ensures that Liam's legacy will live on, even in his absence.