Rudi Johnson, the hard-hitting running back who powered the Cincinnati Bengals to playoff glory in the mid-2000s, has died at 45. Authorities in Florida confirmed his death on 23 September 2025, with reports citing suicide.

Family sources told TMZ the former Pro Bowler had long struggled with mental health issues and may have been battling symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — the degenerative brain disease tied to repeated head trauma.

Spotlight Back on NFL's CTE Crisis

Johnson's death has once again thrown the NFL's darkest issue into the spotlight. CTE, which can only be diagnosed after death, has been linked to depression, memory loss and impulsive behaviour in dozens of former players.

While Johnson's family believes the condition may have played a role in his decline, no official diagnosis has been made. Still, his tragic passing adds to a growing list of ex-NFL stars whose lives have been cut short, fuelling urgent calls for the league to do more to protect players long after they've left the field.

His passing adds to the growing number of former NFL athletes whose deaths have drawn attention to long-term brain injuries and the psychological toll of professional sport. Medical experts continue to call for further research and better mental health support systems for retired players.

Johnson's death serves as another reminder of the challenges athletes can face long after their playing careers have ended.

Bengals Career and NFL Legacy

Johnson spent the majority of his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Between 2004 and 2006, he delivered three consecutive seasons with more than 1,300 rushing yards and 12 or more touchdowns, cementing his reputation as one of the league's most reliable running backs.

In 2005, he rushed for 1,458 yards, setting a Bengals franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season, a record that still stands today. Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl in 2004 and finished his NFL career with 5,979 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns. He played his final season with the Detroit Lions in 2008.

From Auburn to the NFL Spotlight

Before his NFL success, Johnson made his mark in college football. After two years at Butler Community College, he transferred to Auburn University in 2000, where he rushed for 1,567 yards and 13 touchdowns in a single season. His performance earned him the title of SEC Player of the Year and positioned him as a top running back prospect.

The Bengals selected him with the 100th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, where he quickly became a key player in their offensive line-up. His strong running style and consistency made him a fan favourite and a respected teammate.

Tributes from Bengals and Football Community

The Cincinnati Bengals issued a statement confirming Johnson's death, expressing sadness at the loss of one of the franchise's most productive players. Bengals President Mike Brown said Johnson was remembered for his dependability, strong work ethic and popularity among teammates.

Auburn University also paid tribute to their former standout player, with fans and alumni recalling his pivotal role in their successful 2000 season. Tributes poured in across social media from former teammates, coaches and fans, highlighting both his achievements on the field and his character off it.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rudi Johnson. pic.twitter.com/wXTd8jgEBl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 23, 2025

We mourn the loss of 2000 SEC Player of the Year Rudi Johnson.



One of the best to ever wear the orange and blue.



Rudi's family, friends & teammates are in our prayers.#WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/XpUV6tiAiF — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 23, 2025

RIP Rudi Johnson! Here's six minutes of Rudi highlights, including a feature on his 2004 season when he made the Pro Bowl. The Bengals legend ran for a franchise record 1,458 yards in 2005 and helped Cincinnati win the AFC North for the first time.



pic.twitter.com/91L6QZzc8c — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 23, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true Auburn great and one of my former players, Rudi Johnson.



Rudi was more than just an elite running back. He was a true Auburn man on and off the field. My prayers are with his family and loved ones. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 23, 2025

Work Beyond the Field

Away from professional football, Johnson founded the Rudi Johnson Foundation in 2005. The charity was dedicated to helping families and children achieve self-sufficiency and was praised for its impact in the community.

His off-field legacy is remembered as one that combined philanthropy with personal dedication to improving the lives of others.