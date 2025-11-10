When your surname is Pacquiao, the shadow you cast is monumental. But at the recent 'Thrilla in Manila 2' event, a new fighter began to cast his own shadow. Emmanuel Joseph Bacosa Pacquiao, one of Manny Pacquiao's sons, did not just show up; he dominated, boasting an undefeated record of seven wins, no losses, one draw, and four knockouts.

While the event was organised by his father to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic 1975 fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, the buzz quickly shifted to the 20-year-old boxer.

In a candid interview on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Eman revealed for the first time his complex journey—one far more complex than just inheriting a famous name. It is a story of finding his passion, fighting a school bully for P200, and navigating a complex relationship with the father he calls a legend.

Born in 2004, Eman is the son of Manny and Joanna Rose Bacosa. The two met when Joanna Rose was working as a waitress. He naturally discovered boxing at just nine years old, inspired by his father's global fame. The specific fight that ignited his passion was watching Manny's match against Shane Mosley. He recalled that after trying the sport, he quickly grew to love it.

To gain experience, Eman joined a local boxing match in his hometown of Tagum. In a twist of fate, his opponent was one of his school bullies. They fought for three rounds, and Eman won, earning P200 which he promptly gave to his mother.

Eman Bacosa's Path: Forgiveness and a Father's Apology

Growing up in his situation was not easy. Raised away from the spotlight that followed his father, Eman admitted he gained an understanding at a young age of why he and his mother did not live with his father. The pivotal moment in their relationship came during a private, heart-to-heart talk where Manny apologised to his son.

Eman recounted the conversation, explaining that he forgave his father and assured him that he understood the difficult situation. He emphasized that the only important thing to him was having his father by his side and expressed gratitude for his support in boxing. Eman affirmed that he loves his father very much and is proud to be his son.

This reconciliation solidified his drive. Eman is now determined to pursue a professional boxing career, a sport he says has given both his and his mother's life new meaning. He believes his innate talent comes from his father and is fully aware that his older half-sibling, Jimuel, shares the same passion. He is even fortunate enough to receive instruction directly from Manny from time to time.

What Drives Eman Bacosa: A Stepfather's Love and a Mother's Name

Eman's formal training began in earnest at age 12 when he moved to Japan to study, as his mother is half-Japanese. For five years, he learned the language while rigorously training. He shared that this move to Japan was when his mother finally gave him her blessing, telling him she would support his boxing.

This came after he admitted to her that boxing was his true passion and asked for her support. It was in Japan, he says, that he truly learned discipline.

This period also followed a ten-year gap where he and Manny did not see each other. After returning, Eman approached his father to ask for support in his boxing career. This led to another deeply emotional moment: Manny formally and legally changed Eman's last name to Pacquiao to help his career.

Eman was overcome. He felt his father was making it up to him, and he was stunned, asking his father if it was real. He watched as his father arranged everything with the lawyers and signed the documents formally accepting him as Emmanuel Pacquiao.

The weight of that moment was not lost on him. Describing the powerful rush of emotion, he said he was indescribably happy and thankful to God. He recalled going into his room alone to cry, thanking the Lord for the blessing.

Now, Eman feels his father is fully committed and is making it up to him so he can reach his dream. He also noted he has a good relationship with Manny's wife, Jinkee Pacquiao, saying they are doing well and talk every now and then.

However, Eman makes a powerful distinction, giving profound credit to his stepfather, Papa Sultan. He described his stepfather as the father figure who raised them, saying it was from him that they truly felt what it was like to have a real father and experience genuine paternal love.

Eman readily admits that carrying the 'Pacquiao' surname brings enormous pressure. However, he is determined to remain focused, stating that he refuses to be carried away by the name because, at the end of the day, he is not Manny Pacquiao; he is Eman Bacosa Pacquiao.

He pointedly continues to use his mother's surname as well, asserting that he wants to fight for his mother. He does not want to just carry the Pacquiao name, but rather show people that no matter who you are, you can achieve anything as long as you have a dream and faith.

Currently a Grade 11 student in the Alternative Learning System with plans to study engineering, Eman is fuelled by a desire to prove his critics wrong. He explained that he continues with boxing to show them that their perceptions of him are mistaken.

He insists he is not like other boastful boxers; his goals are simply to uplift his family and glorify God. With a world championship goal in sight, Eman believes he is just one or two more fights away from securing his first belt.