It's another girl for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The actor confirmed the arrival of his third child with Blake Lively on Wednesday, with a happy photograph of the pair with the little princess, whom they welcomed earlier this year.

The three of them could be seen snuggling in a beautiful forest in British Columbia, with sunlight glinting through the massive trees on the forest trail. The celeb couple, known for keeping their personal lives extremely private, had not yet announced the sex of their youngest child. However, the caption suggests that the bundle of joy is a girl.

Urging people to vote for a candidate with a good climate platform, the 42-year-old actor also mentioned that he wants his "daughters" to experience the same natural playground he grew up in.

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On October 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano," the Deadpool actor wrote in the tweet, revealing the sex of the baby in the process.

I love B.C. ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. Iâ€™m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

In the photograph, the youngest of the pair's three daughters was seen wrapped up in a baby carrier worn by her father, but her face was blurred out with a smiley face drawn over her real face. Ryan had sweetly placed his hand on the actress's head as both beamed at each other.

The actors are already parents to daughters James (4) and Inez (2). The name of the third daughter has also not been revealed yet.

The 32-year-old actress debuted her third baby bump at the premiere of her husband's movie, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," in May. The "Gossip Girl" alum looked dazzling in a fitted yellow dress that highlighted her growing bump, reports Yahoo.

Interestingly, the actor has repeatedly spoken about how he has always dreamt of having daughters, not sons. Talking to Entertainment Weekly Radio in 2016, Reynolds said, "My brothers and I, there's four of us, we would destroy the house. I was eight and I could patch and drywall at eight. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes. That's part of the reason I don't want boys, because I don't want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal."