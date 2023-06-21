UK holidaymakers would be delighted to know that Ryanair is offering super cheap flights to Billund in Denmark, which is home to the original Legoland.

Billund Resort, the first-ever Legoland, is located just next to Billund Airport, Denmark's second-busiest airport. Budget airline Ryanair is offering travellers from the UK a one-way ticket to Billund for as low as £15, according to Mirror.

Ryanair's great offers for UK's school holidays

During the summer holidays in the UK, on some dates in both July and August, the seat selection on Ryanair is starting from £17, which seems like an excellent price considering it is vacation time, reported Manchester Evening News.

To avail of the discounted tickets, travellers have to fly from Manchester Airport. There is a direct flight from Manchester to the Danish destination once every day. The hour-and-a-half long flight will land at Billund Airport, which is just five minutes away from the entrance of the Legoland resort.

From the Billund Airport, there is a free shuttle bus to the original construction theme park and tickets for the Legoland resort can be booked ahead through their website. Day passes start from around £38 and there are also two-day passes and multi-site passes available.

The brick-building mecca in Denmark is known for having shorter queues than Legoland Windsor and is normally considered as being less commercial than its UK counterpart.

After reaching Billund, tourists can also visit the Lego House, a 12,000-square metre building filled with 25 million Lego bricks that is recognised as the home of the little plastic blocks.

Notably, within the Billund Legopark resort, which has now been expanded to cover 45 acres, there is something for Lego lovers of all ages. The park has some exciting dry and water rides as it is divided into nine themed areas, including Duplo Land, Imagination Zone, LEGOREDO Town, Adventure Land, Lego City, Knight's Kingdom, Mini Land, Pirate Land, and Polar Land.

At present, Legoland Billund is the most visited tourist attraction in Jutland and the third-most visited attraction in Denmark, after Tivoli Gardens and Dyrehavsbakken.

Apart from Billund, there is a Legoland theme park in nine other cities in the world: Windsor (UK), Carlsbad (California), Winter Haven (Florida), Iskandar Puteri (Malaysia), Günzburg (Germany), Dubai (UAE), Nagoya (Japan), Goshen (New York), and Chuncheon-si (South Korea).

It was earlier reported that in order to expand its services, Ryanair is planning to introduce new routes this winter, including flights to Albania. The low-cost Irish carrier is going to fly four times a week from Edinburgh Airport to Tirana as part of a major programme of new services to the Balkan nation for winter 2023. This programme includes Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester routes for UK travellers to Tirana International Airport.

Albania will become the 37th country within Ryanair's network as the budget airline continues with its progress plan with an aim of flying 300 million passengers by 2034.

Ryanair's latest rule for Spain travel

Amid all the great news Ryanair has been giving its passengers, it has also offered a mood dampener by announcing travellers won't be allowed to carry alcohol in their cabin baggage onboard flights to Spain this summer. People flying to Spain's party destinations such as Ibiza, Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife South via Ryanair will have to check in their booze.

This latest rule has been enforced to avoid any kind of anti-social behaviour on board Ryanair flights. Earlier this year in April, Ryanair was forced to remove at least 15 passengers from a flight from Manchester due to drunken behaviour, causing a delay of five hours. The people removed from the said flight were believed to be a hen party. They were extremely loud and unnecessarily disturbed other passengers. The flight was forced to return to the ground as the crew asked for police assistance to remove them from the plane.