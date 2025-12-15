Public opinion has turned sharply against resident doctors in England after confirmation that strike action will proceed from 17 to 22 December, despite a nationwide surge in severe flu cases.

A newly published poll suggests a growing share of the public believes doctors who walk out during a health emergency should be dismissed, as hospitals warn they are facing a worst-case winter scenario.

The backlash comes as NHS leaders report unprecedented flu admissions and ministers issue stark warnings about patient safety.

Superflu Surge Pushes NHS Into 'Worst‑Case Scenario'

According to Sky News coverage of the outbreak, NHS England has cautioned that the nation is about to face a worst-case scenario in December, and that the number of people admitted to hospital with flu has increased by more than 55 per cent in a single week. The number of cases in hospitals with the so-called superflu has never been higher at this time of year.

The influx has reportedly been accompanied by the intended five-day strike, leading to concerns of widespread havoc to emergency and regular treatment.

The Standard also reports that the British Medical Association (BMA) has affirmed that its members will strike regardless of the rising flu crisis, and that 83.2 per cent of doctors voted to reject the latest government offer.

Public Support for Strike Collapses

The polling shows that a significant percentage of the population now thinks doctors who walk out during a national health crisis should be fired. Although no specific numbers were found in the search-retrieved sources, the overall picture is supported by external polling.

Most people in the UK have changed their opinion and are now opposed to the NHS doctor strike. As the industrial action continues, support has dropped significantly.

The poll indicated that a significant percentage of individuals believed that the risks of the strikes themselves, rather than the management of the NHS, are the most dangerous to patient safety.

Government Warns Lives 'Undoubtedly' in Danger

Strong warnings have been issued by the senior ministers regarding the time when the strike is to take place. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned that any industrial action during the superflu outbreak would 'undoubtedly' endanger lives, following similar warnings from NHS leaders.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also condemned the BMA for refusing to delay the walk-out, adding that he 'could not guarantee patients would not come to harm' should resident doctors proceed with going on strike amid the outbreak.

Physicians Defend Strike as Fair Pay and Safe Staffing Fight

The BMA states that the strike is necessary to resolve the decade-old problems of pay reductions and unsafe staffing. The union's leaders claim that the government's offer, which was rejected by over 80 per cent of voting members, does not reflect the actual pay cuts doctors have experienced over the last decade.

Physicians turned down the government's proposal, even amid the worsening flu outbreak, indicating that the offer was not sufficient to restore the balance in compensation.

The BMA continues to blame the government rather than doctors, claiming that the ministers are not putting money into the NHS and are ignorant of what awaits during the winter.

Boiling Point of Public Anger

The public's frustration is on the rise, even as the BMA defends itself. As hospitals become overwhelmed and ambulance teams take longer to respond, many are convinced that the strike might push the NHS to the breaking point.

The number of patients in flu hospitals has surged to 2,660, nearly 55 per cent in seven days, raising fears that the system will not be able to handle the combination of industrial action.

It is against this context that the poll, which emphasised the continued development of an attitude that doctors who refuse to work in a national emergency must be subject to disciplinary measures, such as termination.

With the outbreak of the superflu intensifying and the strike day approaching, the UK remains divided. Many support doctors' pleas for better pay, while some also believe that taking industrial action during a public health emergency is irresponsible and harmful.

As each side refuses to give ground, the coming week will likely push the NHS to its limits more than any winter in recent UK history.