The United States is moving to toughen entry criteria for foreign visitors, including those from visa-free countries like the UK, by requesting nearly five years of social media history, as per a recently proposed regulation from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

If implemented, short-term travellers, even under the visa-waiver system, would be required to provide all their social-media handles and activity as part of their visa application.

The move comes as a blindsiding extra level of scrutiny for many Britons who can easily visit the US under the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) programme, as well as a threat to privacy and civil liberties, and a disruption to travel plans in general.

What The Proposed Rule Says

The new proposal would require foreign tourists, including those from visa-waiver countries, to include information about their social media accounts used in the last five years when submitting ESTA requests.

The requirement would also include all usernames across all platforms, such as X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube, whether the accounts are active or private. Former email addresses, phone numbers, and other contact data may also be required.

The CBP claims that the move is part of a wider security initiative under the executive directive aimed at securing the US against foreign threats and public-safety risks.

Who Would Be Affected And Why It Matters to UK Travellers

Under existing regulations, citizens of visa-waiver nations, such as the UK, are permitted to visit the US with a basic ESTA, which provides little to no vetting and allows a 90-day stay.

With the introduction of the new rule, the said travellers would now become subject to further background investigations. For many, this may mean:

Providing all social media accounts from the last five years.

Evaluating and possibly getting rid of outdated materials that may prompt hurdles during the application process.

Having to spend more time in the application process or fear of rejection if their profile raises red flags.

Immigration-law professionals are concerned that this modification could scare away many visitors to the US, thereby negatively impacting tourism and travellers' freedom of expression.

What Authorities Say, And What Critics Warn

To CBP, the move will foster the identification of security threats and the prevention of illegal migration, terrorism or extremism.

However, civil liberties groups and legal experts say the step may be quite extreme. They caution that it will deter travel, interfere with privacy, and punish individuals for historical legal speech or harmless conduct.

Others are concerned that even non-immigrant tourists might be refused entry due to their social-media content, which could be construed as controversial or politically sensitive—a broad exercise of authority that could paralyse free speech.

What UK Travellers Should Do — Practical Advice

If you are looking to visit the US soon, you might want to take the following actions to avoid hassles:

Check all your social-media pages (public and private) and delete any old content that could be misinterpreted.

Be ready to provide all usernames on platforms and list previous accounts.

Allow more time before travel — the application process may be slower if subjected to more rigorous scrutiny.

Also, should the proposal be finalised, applying for your ESTA sooner rather than later will help minimise delays.

Bigger Picture: What This Change Signals

This policy, if implemented, would mark a fundamental change in the way the US treats short-term visitors. Instead of applying social-media scrutiny only to visa applicants or long-stay immigrants, the US would extend it to all travel categories.

For citizens of visa-waiver countries, such as the UK, travel that was once a breeze might now be laden with invasive background checks, blurring the distinction between tourist and immigrant vetting processes.

It also raises serious concerns about privacy, freedom of expression, and the extent to which a traveller's digital footprint influences their freedom to travel.