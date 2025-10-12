KEY POINTS Phoenix-based food influencer Glamorama went viral after posting a harsh review of JL Patisserie's pastries.

Owner Jenna Leurquin responded, accusing the influencer of trying to secure free food in exchange for a good review.

Glamorama denied the claims, saying she never demanded free food and accused the bakery of 'punching down'.

The feud sparked online harassment and forced the influencer to temporarily move for safety.

The internet is in full meltdown mode over a pastry, a pistachio, and a post, and at the centre of the storm is a Phoenix-based food reviewer known as Glamorama.

What started as a fairly typical food review has spiralled into one of TikTok's biggest influencer-versus-small-business feuds of the year, now dubbed 'Pastrygate'.

It is a messy clash between a self-proclaimed honest critic and an acclaimed pastry chef defending her craft, one that has sparked wider debate about influencer ethics, entitlement and the power of viral backlash.

The Review That Sparked the Feud

Aurora Griffo, who goes by Glamorama on TikTok, built her brand around what she calls 'honest IDGAF restaurant reviews'. On 7 October, she uploaded a video review of JL Patisserie, a well-known bakery in Scottsdale, Arizona, run by James Beard-nominated chef Jenna Leurquin.

In the video, which is now taken down, Griffo takes aim at nearly everything she ordered. 'I do not mind spending $10 on a pastry if they are really good, but you cannot use fake a-- ingredients,' she said, criticising the pistachio cruffin's bright green filling as 'super fake pistachio flavour'.

She went on to describe the coffee as 'super sour and acidic', said the canelé was overpriced at $5, joking that she 'didn't even pay that in Saint-Tro-f---ing-pez', and called the quiche crust 'paper thin'.

She did, however, praise the pumpkin pie croissant, describing it as 'delicious but a little on the sweet side'. Her final verdict was lukewarm: 'If you stay away from the expensive ingredients, you can definitely enjoy a delicious, rich pastry here.'

At first, the review didn't cause much of a stir, drawing a few thousand likes. That changed when the bakery decided to respond.

The Bakery Bites Back

In TikTok and Instagram videos that have now surpassed 30 million views, JL Patisserie owner Jenna Leurquin accused the influencer of trying to pressure the shop into offering a free collaboration.

'We were contacted by an influencer who wanted to do a review video,' Leurquin said. 'We respectfully declined because we didn't have the budget for it. Then she essentially tried to blackmail us by saying if we offered the food for free, she would write a good review about us.'

Leurquin said she was shocked when the influencer came to the bakery anyway, despite not agreeing to the arrangement. 'We totally respect a bad review,' she continued. 'But we don't like lying and bullying.'

The chef then addressed specific criticisms from the review, including the claim that the pistachio flavour was fake. Holding up a tub of imported pistachio paste from Italy, she explained, 'This is what we use — pure pistachio. No additives, no colouring.'

She also showcased the European flour and six-month sourdough starter that the bakery uses in its products, defending her team's artisanal methods.

Her message struck a chord. Comments flooded in from supportive customers and fellow food creators, including viral reviewer Keith Lee, who wrote: 'I can't express how much I respect this response.'

'What I Don't Respect Are the Lies'

Within hours, Griffo — the influencer behind the account — posted her own response video. 'Goddamn, someone finally stood up to me. I've got to say, f---ing kudos, for real. I respect that,' she said. 'What I don't respect are the lies.'

Griffo denied ever demanding free food in exchange for a positive review, sharing what appeared to be screenshots of a direct message exchange with the bakery.

'When it's a collab I will still do the honest review and highlight/focus on what I enjoyed,' the message read. 'And be softer/quicker on my words with what I may not like as much.'

She accused the bakery of 'punching down', citing JL Patisserie's larger social media following. Still, she ended her video on a note of reluctant admiration: 'Regardless, Jenna, I respect your balls. I do respect your talent. It may not always be my taste. I think you make beautiful pastries. I would work on that quiche though.'

Viral Fallout and Real-World Consequences

The online fallout was swift and brutal. Within days, Griffo said she had received 'thousands of hate comments' and claimed she had to move out of her home for safety reasons. Meanwhile, JL Patisserie has seen an outpouring of local support, with customers lining up to buy pastries in solidarity.

In a statement to People, Leurquin clarified that her intention was not to target or humiliate the influencer.

'I did not want to target hate towards a single individual. We did not include her name in our video,' she said. 'My message was to stand up against this type of behaviour and the danger of what influencing can mean on social media. I wanted to defend the product I am proud of and particularly my amazing team that works hard to craft it.'

As the dust settles, Pastrygate stands as a cautionary tale for both sides of the influencer economy. For creators, it's a reminder that online words can have real-world consequences. For businesses, it's proof that standing your ground and backing it up with authenticity still resonates in a world ruled by algorithms.