Having extra people in the background of photos is a common problem for all. With Samsung's new object eraser, one can easily get rid of photobombers who were not meant to be in the photos to start with.

Samsung just revealed its new One UI3, and perhaps the niftiest feature is the object eraser, which is a photo trick that allows users to "get rid of" people from the background of a photo. The feature was unveiled at the Unpacked event, wherein the smartphone giant showed off the great assets of the Galaxy S21.

The Verge noted that it is fairly easy to use the object eraser feature. After taking a photo, one only needs to tap on the individuals whom you want to be removed and that's it.

Of course, the feature does not stop there considering that it will create a "gap" in the image. What the object eraser does next is to have AI fill in the background, in the smartest manner of course. A similar feature can be found in Adobe's graphic editing software. Those who are using Adobe's software may be familiar with the Content-Aware Fill tool.

The Verge noted that one may not expect Samsung's object eraser to be at par in terms of performance with that of Adobe's tool. However, it added that if Samsung may be able to do it well, then it will be one trick that its users would love.

The S21 Lineup

The Unpacked event revealed the latest Samsung Galaxy phones namely Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, stated Tom's Guide.

For those who want to have the latest and maybe the best Samsung Galaxy model, it would have to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This baby has a larger 6.8-inch WQHD+Dynamic AMOLED display, but that it has also a larger 5,000 mAh battery. It also splurged on its RAM as it has at least 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Its storage capacity is up to 512GB, which could prove sufficient for photos and videos.

With the object eraser feature and the superb specs, the latest Samsung S21 phone lineup may draw in more users to its side.