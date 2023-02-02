The rivalry between Samsung and Apple is still alive and kicking and has now moved to their laptops. While Apple recently unleashed its 2023 MacBook Pro models, Samsung is well-prepared to meet the challenge with its $2,400 Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

There are three primary models for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro, which is available in 14- and 16-inch variants and starts at $1,500, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (16-inch), which starts at $1,900, and the higher-end Galaxy Book 3 Ultra (16-inch), which starts at $2,400, according to TechCrunch.

Among the three models, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro sets itself apart as the thinnest. On the other hand, the Book Pro 360 distinguishes itself from the rest as the swivelling convertible (PC/tablet). Based on its price alone, it is clear to see that the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the highest-end model of the bunch and is Samsung's best bet to compete with Apple's latest lineup of MacBook Pros.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is powered by the latest Intel Core i9 chip (13th gen) and sports the RTX GeForce 4070, which might not be Nvidia's highest-end mobile GPU but is still a force to reckon with. With these high-end specs and its focus on creative workflows, it seems that Samsung has the MacBook Pros and Microsoft Surfaces in its sights. Of course, it also helps that the Ultra is packed with powerful gaming capabilities, which is "something Apple's first-party silicon frankly isn't quite ready to compete with."

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 also adopts the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display found in the Galaxy phone line. The laptops boast of 2880 x 1880 (3K resolution) displays, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Among the three models, only the Pro 360 features a touch screen, which supports the stylus functionality. Meanwhile, the Ultra stands out with its standard 16 GB of RAM, which can be upgraded up to 32 GB, and a storage of 512 GB, which can be upgraded up to 1 TB.