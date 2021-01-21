During the inaugural speech of US President Joe Biden, something unexpected caught the attention of Twitter users all over the world. Viewers noticed the dutiful gray-haired man who did not fail to wipe the podium with alcohol-wipes in between speakers.

Twitter has already given a nickname to the bespectacled mysterious man. Some called him the "Sanitizer-in-Chief" and others referred to him as the "Podium Sanitizer Guy." Many Twitter users traded jokes about this man whose sole duty during the U.S. Presidential Inauguration was to ensure that the podium was virus-free whenever the top leaders of the country approached it to deliver his or her speech.

Twitter users took turns trying to guess the identity of the "Sanitizer-in-Chief." One user wondered how much he gets paid because frankly, he was earning his keep.

The Podium Wiper will be enshrined in American mythology and ceremonially present at every inauguration until the sun dies pic.twitter.com/6Fv4wkBKrW — Charlotte McGrath (@mc_lotta) January 20, 2021

The Post said that he was appointed by the Sergeant-at-Arms, which is the highest official in the U.S. Senate who was in charge of protocols for the ceremony.

"How much does the Sanitizer in Chief job pay? That guy is really earning his keep," asked @TheValster42.

The dutiful man was also dubbed as the virus warrior, with some Twitter users saying that he may have upstaged the President and the Vice President.

Twitter user Lia McDonald (@lia_d_mcdonald) said, "I came for @joebiden and @kamalaharris but I soon found out I was really there for podium sanitizer guy."

I came for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris but I soon found out I was really there for podium sanitizer guy. #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2021 #inaguration — Lia McDonald (@lia_d_mcdonald) January 20, 2021

Another Twitter user, Mya (@lilceliacdiseaz) commended the "Head Sanitizer in Chief" as an American patriot. He noted how the diligent man would hit the podium with Lysol and sanitizer. The vigilance of the Sanitizer in Chief made her say, "Let's put him in charge of the vaccine rollout tbh."

Also the Head Sanitizer in Chief up there is truly an American patriot. He hits that podium with Lysol and sanitizer with .3 seconds of it being vacated, he is ON it. Let’s put him in charge of the vaccine rollout tbh — Mya ?? (@lilceliacdiseaz) January 20, 2021

One Twitter user, @yorshiredadof4, clearly gave him a hero's commendation by tweeting, "Hey, granddad, what did you do at the 2021 inauguration? Kid, I was the podium sanitizer guy" about the podium sanitizer man.

Aside from the Sanitizer-in-Chief, one more notable personality who captured the hearts of Twitter users, other than Pres. Joe Biden and Vice Pres. Kamala Harris was Amanda Gorman.

BBC noted that she was acclaimed as the youngest poet laureate to perform at a U.S. presidential inauguration. Her five-minute speech certainly sent goosebumps not only in the U.S. but also beyond the borders of the country.