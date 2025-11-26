Picture this: A once-shamed Duchess, living in the shadow of a disgraced ex-husband and facing eviction from her long-time royal residence. Her solution? A tell-all memoir designed to compete directly with one of the biggest royal bombshells in publishing history, Prince Harry's Spare.

This isn't a subplot from The Crown; it's the high-stakes reality facing Sarah Ferguson, who is reportedly exploring a lucrative book deal that could see her bank millions—a desperate attempt to secure her financial future, a RadarOnline.com report claim, regardless of the potential fallout for Prince Andrew.

The former Duchess of York, aged 66, has remained closely linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, despite their 1996 divorce.

Now, she is allegedly soliciting 'six and even seven-figure offers' for an explosive account detailing their marriage, its painful aftermath, and the turbulent experience of being an outsider within the royal institution.

Insiders suggest this project is driven by a stark financial urgency following years of reputational damage, largely linked to Andrew's disastrous association with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

A Quest for Financial Security: The Drive Behind the Sarah Ferguson Memoir

According to individuals familiar with the discussions, Ferguson views a candid memoir as the most reliable route to the substantial income she now desperately requires. Her safety net, sources suggest, has completely vanished.

'Sarah has never been shy about enjoying a lavish lifestyle – she spent generously, and there was usually someone willing to cover the gaps,' a source told RadarOnline.com. 'That safety net has pretty much disappeared now. She is dealing with financial insecurity for the first time in years and views a memoir as the most reliable way to steady things.'

The financial pressure has been compounded by recent royal decisions. Both Ferguson and her ex-husband have now been stripped of their royal titles.

More critically, they have been ordered to vacate their shared, $40 million Royal Lodge home by Christmas due to their ties to Epstein. Andrew's looming relocation to a smaller property at Sandringham means Ferguson, who lived in the Windsor residence for 17 years, is left without a permanent base.

Another insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that Ferguson is now 'open to a full and frank account' of her life with Andrew and her experiences after their separation. She has supposedly 'held on to journals and papers from those years' and is 'convinced that what she has could secure a major payout if she decides to put it out there.'

This shift comes as Andrew's public role has been scaled back and his honorary titles removed, intensifying speculation around Ferguson's finances.

'There was a time when companies and charities were eager to align themselves with her, but that has shifted,' a source lamented.

'The offers, the events, the benefits – they have all quickly disappeared as quickly as her and Andrew's titles and home. She's not viewed as a reliable choice anymore by groups that previously sought her out.'

Pursuing the Sarah Ferguson Jackpot: A £14 Million Target Advance

In a shocking revelation, sources claim Ferguson has told friends she is now desperate to build a 'financial cushion' that would afford her greater autonomy, 'no matter what it does to Andrew.'

They further alleged: 'She won't hold back in any book about the truth about Andrew, which could be hugely damaging for him – but all Sarah cares about is getting as much cash as she can for her book.'

Sources also claimed she has floated a figure of around $14 million (£11.2 million) as the target advance for her tell-all and is 'actively' open to offers.

'Sarah understands the market,' one publishing source said about her money-spinning memoir bid. 'She saw what Harry's Spare did. She knows there is an appetite for royal storytelling told from the inside. And she knows her story is unfinished.'

As her eviction date approaches, RadarOnline.com has revealed that Ferguson's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, is preparing a room for her at the $4.7 million oceanfront villa in Portugal she owns with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, providing a temporary refuge.

Meanwhile, as the publication reports, Ferguson is currently said to be 'drowning her sorrows' at a secret pub on the grounds of the Royal Lodge, whilst Andrew reportedly spends his days 'ranting about the removal of his titles and playing video games.'

