The dream of marrying a prince, stepping into a world of dazzling gowns, historic palaces, and global fame, carries an immutable romantic allure. Yet, for Meghan Markle, this fairy tale quickly curdled into a reality allegedly defined by profound dissatisfaction, confinement, and a sense of being deliberately sidelined.

The alleged reality of her tumultuous introduction to life within the British monarchy was starkly different from the expectation. Following their spectacular 2018 wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were housed in Nottingham Cottage, a decision that, according to royal biographer Tom Quinn, became the painful starting point for what has since become known as her 'royal exit'.

Meghan Markle's Palace Meltdown: Envy and the 'Prison' of Nottingham Cottage

The couple's first royal residence, Nottingham Cottage, was nestled within the sprawling Kensington Palace grounds.

To the outside world, the address sounded impossibly glamorous, but to Meghan Markle, the two-bedroom residence quickly became a source of major discontent. The property was often described by palace insiders as a 'cosy' and 'humble' space, yet the Duchess allegedly found the cottage deeply underwhelming.

Her frustration with the physical property escalated into a profound feeling of restriction. At one point, she was allegedly so critical of the 'small' cottage that she described her existence at Kensington Palace as a 'kind of prison.'

Although the location offers desirable privacy and proximity to Kensington High Street, biographer Tom Quinn notes that once the 'initial glamour' of royal life 'wore off,' Meghan Markle was reportedly 'horrified' by the rigid daily routine of being constantly driven to official engagements from the palace.

This discontent extended to perceptions of their standing within the royal hierarchy. Quinn claims that life at Nottingham Cottage 'was the beginning of all Meghan's troubles,' elaborating that: 'She felt it was so small that it must be a reflection on how the royal family were belittling her husband.'

Royal author Ingrid Seward added weight to these claims, stating that Meghan Markle was 'incredibly envious' of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who occupies the sprawling Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

This sentiment was amplified by the contrast with the future Queen's much larger residence, which Prince Harry himself reportedly used to call 'my hovel'.

The Frogmore Fiasco: Why Windsor Felt Like the 'Russian Steppe' to Meghan Markle

Less than a year after their wedding, the discontent reached a peak, and the "final straw" came with the decision to relocate to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The five-bedroom property was a generous wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The home underwent extensive renovations, costing a substantial $3.1 million in public funds. Details included a $65,000 soundproofing system, underfloor heating, and a copper bath, with one builder noting that the property was being redesigned to resemble a 'Californian condo'.

However, the move proved disappointing. While overseeing the project, Meghan Markle allegedly complained, 'I don't want to retire to rural obscurity,' solidifying the relocation as the 'final straw'.

An insider added that the Duchess soon realised the home's secluded setting made Kensington Palace seem vibrant by comparison. This feeling of isolation led to a dramatic assessment: 'Meghan realised that living there would be like living in the Russian steppe. Its remoteness made Kensington seem like the centre of the universe.'

Despite their hopes that Windsor would provide a peaceful retreat, Quinn writes that 'their flight to Windsor did not mean an escape from the world's enquiring eye; instead, it revealed to that world a lack of foresight.'

With Meghan Markle pregnant, and a substantial commitment of public funds already made, the couple had little choice but to remain, even as their growing discontent fuelled their eventual, permanent departure from the UK.