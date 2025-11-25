Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein have intensified pressure on Andrew Windsor to testify before US politicians, after the convicted sex offender appeared to confirm the authenticity of the photograph showing the former Duke of York with a teenage Virginia Giuffre.

The disclosure, part of a large cache of documents released by the House Oversight Committee, removes one of the central doubts Andrew and his representatives had long raised and raises the likelihood that American lawmakers will press harder for answers.

Epstein's Words Undermine Years of Denials

Among the documents is a 2011 email in which Epstein told a journalist that Giuffre had flown on his plane and had her photograph taken with Andrew.

As reported by RadarOnline, the email reads: 'Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.'

The email directly contradicts repeated claims by Andrew and his allies that the photograph may have been doctored or digitally manipulated.

The image, first published in 2011, shows Andrew with his arm around a 17-year-old Giuffre inside the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre had alleged that Epstein took the photograph on a disposable camera before she, Andrew and Maxwell went to dinner and a nightclub.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegation that he slept with her, and a settlement agreement reached in a civil case did not include any admission of liability. Giuffre, 41, died earlier this year.

A source familiar with the congressional files said the email is a detail that could make it difficult for Andrew to continue avoiding testimony. The source said it removes one of the last doubts his team had relied upon regarding the authenticity of the photograph.

US Lawmakers Increase Pressure for Remote Testimony

The revelation has added new urgency to efforts by members of the House Oversight Committee to secure Andrew's testimony.

Suhas Subramanyam, a Democratic member of the committee, said Andrew had not responded to its earlier request. He noted that the former Duke would not need to travel to the United States in order to appear and could participate remotely.

The renewed scrutiny forms part of a broader congressional review of materials from Epstein's estate, which contains thousands of pages of emails, correspondence and references to high-profile individuals.

Some members of Congress have suggested that the findings could create a stronger foundation for compelling testimony from individuals linked to Epstein.

Royal Fallout Continues as Andrew Faces New Pressure

Andrew's association with Epstein has already triggered major repercussions within the Royal Family.

King Charles removed his honorary titles and military roles in 2022 amid public backlash, and Andrew has stayed out of public life since.

He and Sarah Ferguson are now expected to lose access to Royal Lodge, their long-time Windsor home, as scrutiny intensifies.

Royal insiders have also suggested the palace may bring in independent legal counsel to review internal communications, including Andrew's emails, to demonstrate transparency during the ongoing review.

Emails Reveal Andrew Contacted Epstein Post-'Cut Ties'

A separate thread within the email release shows Andrew in communication with Epstein and Maxwell months after he had publicly stated that he had cut ties with Epstein in 2010.

In a 2011 exchange, Andrew reportedly wrote: 'I can't take any more of this.' Epstein replied that he had instructed lawyers to send a letter regarding inquiries from a Sunday newspaper. He added a remark referring to Giuffre that read: 'The only person she didn't have sex with was Elvis.'

Andrew then allegedly responded: 'Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can't take any more of this my end.'

These messages raise further questions about the extent of Andrew's contact with Epstein during a period when he had publicly stated the relationship had ended.

They also highlight the growing interest of US lawmakers in understanding the timeline, communications and claims made by individuals associated with Epstein as part of the wider push for transparency.