Fresh speculation over the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage has intensified after the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly seen looking visibly upset during a quiet outing near the couple's Montecito home.

According to an unnamed witness quoted by the National Enquirer, Meghan appeared to be 'fighting back tears' while waiting for a driver outside a local café — a moment that has fuelled renewed rumours of marital strain seven years after their Windsor wedding.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the divorce claims. All reports should be treated with caution unless supported by confirmed and on-record evidence.

The Mask Reportedly 'Slipping' During Low-Key Outing

The emotional sighting allegedly occurred near an independent bookstore near the Sussexes' £11 million Montecito mansion. An anonymous insider claimed Meghan tried to maintain her usual composure — something she has been praised for throughout her acting career — but 'the mask was slipping'.

Before pulling on oversized sunglasses, witnesses reportedly saw her eyes were 'red and watery', prompting concern from those nearby. Tabloids have interpreted the moment as a sign of growing tension in her marriage to Prince Harry, who has been spending significant time abroad working on Invictus Games projects and documentary commitments.

Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson described the couple's increasingly separate schedules as either 'deliberately stupid or accidentally clumsy', suggesting their physical distance is contributing to renewed speculation.

Pressure Mounting Over Privacy, Branding And Independence

Sources claim that disagreements over privacy are becoming a sticking point. One of the couple's stated reasons for stepping back from royal life in 2020 was their desire to protect their children from press intrusion. Yet Meghan has recently shared curated glimpses of Archie and Lilibet on her revived Instagram brand, The Tig Reborn.

According to the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is 'upset' by this, believing it contradicts their original pledge to keep the children out of the spotlight. Having grown up under relentless public scrutiny himself, he is reportedly wary of anything that could expose the family to renewed press attention.

These tensions come after setbacks in their joint business ventures. Following the end of their Archewell Audiodeal with Spotify, their Netflix contract remains their primary source of income — adding further pressure on the couple's public image and branding strategy.

Is Meghan Preparing An Acting Comeback As A 'Backup Plan'?

Adding to the intrigue is Meghan's rumoured return to acting. She has reportedly filmed a small cameo in the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends, a move insiders interpret as a test run for a complete Hollywood comeback. The role, described as self-referential, is said to be part of an attempt to re-establish her independence and secure her own revenue stream.

Critics claim this may be a strategic safeguard should their marriage face further difficulty. One source quoted by the National Enquirer claimed Meghan could be entitled to half of the couple's estimated £80 million in post-royal earnings, arguing she was 'the one with all the contacts' who enabled much of their success in California.

Whether these claims are valid remains unclear, but they have amplified concerns that professional and personal pressures may be pulling the Sussexes in different directions.