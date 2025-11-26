Ben Affleck is turning heads with a striking new look, sparking fresh rumours about his love life. The actor was spotted in Santa Monica showing off a clean-shaven, sun-kissed appearance, a major change from his signature grizzly beard.

Insiders say the transformation signals a decisive break from Jennifer Lopez and a quiet step back from the support system he maintained with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner stepped out just days after attending the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, revealing what friends describe as his most confident public look since finalising his divorce from Lopez, 56, earlier this year.

With his chiselled jaw on full display, Affleck's polished appearance hints at a renewed energy and perhaps a readiness to meet new people.

Affleck is Leaving the Jennifers of His Life Behind

Those close to Affleck say his new look carries more than style — it's a statement about his personal life. One source claimed that 'Ben knows exactly what message this look sends. People around him feel he is moving on from both Jennifers – stepping back from leaning on Garner for stability and leaving Lopez firmly in the past'.

Another insider added 'This is the first time in a long while that he is presenting himself like someone ready to meet people again'.

Affleck's Santa Monica outing reinforced that sense of change. He wore a blueish grey cardigan over a grey T-shirt, layered with a navy utility jacket, khaki trousers, and white-and-blue Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low sneakers.

His salt-and-pepper hair was neatly combed, and he carried a piece of paper while walking with colleagues. Observers noted that he appeared in high spirits, radiating confidence and readiness for a new chapter.

'He's actually back on the dating scene bigtime, and knows he has to look sharp', the source said.

Lopez Opens Up About 'Tough Time' Navigating Divorce

Meanwhile, Lopez has shared candid reflections on the emotional challenges of their split. Sources suggest tensions arose over lifestyle differences; Affleck reportedly preferred a low-profile life, while Lopez was happy to remain in the spotlight.

An insider explained, 'Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict'.

On CBS News Sunday Morning, Lopez said navigating her divorce while working on a new film was emotionally taxing. When asked how she coped while her personal life was 'not great', she admitted she 'barely' could. She described the period as 'a really tough time', noting that focusing on her role on set helped her stay grounded amid the turmoil.

'It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great', she said.

Separation Helped Lopez Grow

Reflecting on the end of their marriage, Lopez described the split as ultimately positive for her personal growth. 'It was the best thing that ever happened to me', she said. 'I'm a different person now than I was a year and a half ago.' She added she went on to have 'probably the best summer I've ever had'.

Lopez also acknowledged Affleck's role in her career, particularly with her film adaptation of the Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. 'The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artist Equity', she said.

'I will always give him credit for that... I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it and he was like, "Okay". And he helped make it happen.'

Affleck and Lopez, who first dated in the early 2000s before rekindling in 2021, were married for two years following a low-key wedding in July 2022.

With his refreshed appearance and renewed energy, insiders suggest Affleck is signalling that he is ready to move forward, embracing a new chapter in both life and love.