Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy remains missing after an apparent abduction in Arizona, yet the 'Today' co-anchor is already planning to return to Ireland in June 2027 and says she 'wants to bring the kids' to explore their grandmother's roots in Galway.

Guthrie spoke in New York on Monday after travelling to Ireland for a special programme broadcast the previous Friday.

The trip had a personal connection through her mother's family roots in Galway.

Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January and reported missing the following day. No suspect had been publicly identified in the investigation when Savannah discussed her proposed return.

The latest remarks followed 'Today''s broadcast from Ireland on 16 October, for which Guthrie filmed visits to several landmarks. She returned to the programme's Studio 1A in New York on Monday with plans to revisit the country, this time with her family.

Savannah Guthrie Plans June Return With Her Children

'I'm already planning my trip! I'm gonna go back in June. I want to bring the kids,' Guthrie told viewers. 'I think it's just so beautiful.'

The 54-year-old presenter has two children, Vale, 12, and Charley, 9, with her husband, Mike Feldman. She gave no details of bookings or a planned itinerary.

Guthrie had travelled ahead of the Irish broadcast to film at the Cliffs of Moher and other locations. Recalling the cliffs on Monday, she said she had seen them from the ocean and from a nearby farm. 'It was absolutely stunning,' she said.

She also praised the people she encountered, saying 'the people' were what set Ireland apart. The television assignment was her first visit to the country, although she had spoken beforehand about its place in her family history.

Savannah Guthrie's Family Connection to Galway

During the 10 September episode of 'Today', Guthrie explained that her Irish connection came through Nancy's family. 'My mother's family, my mother was Irish,' Guthrie said, referring to her family's ancestry. 'They were from Galway.'

Her comments highlighted the family link behind the proposed June visit. It would allow Vale and Charley to see the country from which part of their grandmother's family came. Guthrie has not said whether the children would visit Galway itself.

She has also not described the proposed trip as a memorial or farewell to Nancy. Her decision to bring the children was announced during a discussion about Ireland's scenery and people, not in response to any reported breakthrough in the missing-person investigation.

Guthrie has separately spoken of wanting answers about her mother's fate. Her earlier references to a 'proper goodbye' concerned the family's search for Nancy, rather than the proposed trip abroad.

Savannah Guthrie's Search for Answers About Nancy Continues

According to the FBI, Nancy was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. She was reported missing on 1 February after failing to arrive at a friend's home, where she had been expected to watch an online church service with others.

Investigators have treated the disappearance as a suspected abduction. In February, the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked, armed individual at Nancy's front door, apparently interfering with the camera.

Authorities said the doorbell camera disconnected at approximately 1.47am on 1 February. The application linked to Nancy's pacemaker lost contact with her mobile telephone at around 2.28am.

Those timestamps form part of the investigative timeline but do not establish precisely when Nancy was taken or identify the person responsible. Her phone was found at the property, according to reports on the investigation.

Savannah and her family have repeatedly appealed for information. In a statement shared on Instagram on 1 August, six months after Nancy went missing, she described the family's efforts to carry on with daily life.

'Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on,' she wrote, before acknowledging that 'our hearts are in ruins.'

She renewed that appeal during 'Today' on 15 September after actress Allison Janney expressed support for the family at the Emmy Awards. 'We just want our mom home,' Guthrie said, while speaking about the family's wish to give Nancy a 'proper goodbye'.

On Monday, Guthrie made no announcement about the search or any new development in the investigation. Her comments concerned the possibility of bringing Vale and Charley to a country with links to their grandmother's family.

In her August appeal, Guthrie urged anyone with knowledge of her mother's disappearance to come forward. 'We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something,' she wrote.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to seek information about what happened to Nancy.