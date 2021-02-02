"Saved by the Bell" alum Dustin Diamond died Monday following a three-week battle with carcinoma.

The actor's representative, Roger Paul, confirmed the news of his death after he "was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer." He said that "in that time" the cancer cells managed to "spread rapidly" throughout Diamond's system and that "the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution."

"Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful," Paul said in a statement to Rolling Stone as he also paid tribute to the actor.

"Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond's family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden," he added.

The "Celebrity Fit Club" actor died at the age of 44 following last month's cancer diagnosis. At the time, his agent did not reveal his type of cancer, but only mentioned that he was receiving treatment at a Florida hospital and that he was in pain.

News of Diamond's passing reached his "Saved by the Bell" co-stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen, who took to Twitter to share their condolences.

"Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on," Lopez wrote along with a photo of him and Diamond.

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on... pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

Gosselaar chimed in and shared his deep sadness to hear of the actor's passing. He remembered Diamond as a "true comedic genius" and admitted that he will "miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce."

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

"I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin," Thiessen wrote.

I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin. ? https://t.co/r3NVsWK2K4 — Tiffani Thiessen (@TiffaniThiessen) February 1, 2021

Diamond was best known for playing Screech in "Saved by the Bell." He starred in the show when he was only 11-years old.