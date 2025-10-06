South Carolina State University (SCSU), a historically Black institution in Orangeburg, was shaken on the night of 4 October 2025, when two separate shootings erupted during its Homecoming festivities.

According to reports, one person was killed, another wounded, and the campus went into lockdown. Below is what's known so far and what remains under investigation.

According to law enforcement, two distinct gunfire incidents occurred on the SCSU campus during Homecoming weekend. Authorities report they are not believed to be connected at this time.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old woman named Jaliyah Butler was shot and later pronounced dead at MUSC Health Orangeburg. This happened near Hugine Suites, a campus residential complex. The Orangeburg County Coroner, Sean Fogle, confirmed her identity and said an autopsy is pending.

In a separate shooting, a male guest was wounded and airlifted to a hospital. His current condition has not been publicly disclosed. Another individual was also reportedly injured while running from the scene of the first shooting.

The victims were visiting guests, not enrolled students, according to university officials.

The Suspect: Arrest and Charges

On Sunday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Matthew Daniel McCoy in connection with the incidents. Reports suggest that he is facing charges of 'pointing and presenting a firearm at a person' and 'carrying a weapon on school property.'

Warrants state that McCoy allegedly kept a loaded Glock handgun in his vehicle parked on campus. When he spotted an altercation, he grabbed the weapon and fired twice toward a person in a black-and-red hoodie.

Crucially, there is no confirmed evidence as of now linking McCoy directly to the killing of Butler or the wounding of the male victim.

Videos, Eyewitness Accounts & Campus Recollection

Multiple students and witnesses have shared harrowing accounts of hearing gunfire, seeing people run, and confusion during the lockdown.

On TikTok, eyewitnesses have claimed to have described the first shots near Hugine Suites and the immediate scramble to safety. While no definitive video has been confirmed by law enforcement publicly as of yet, campus alerts and social media posts confirm the sounds of shots and the swift activation of lockdown protocols.

The university's Department of Public Safety locked down the dorms, advised students to stay in their rooms, and restricted access to the campus, allowing only staff, students, and investigators on site.

'We Are Shaken': The University Responds

In a statement, SC State President Alexander Conyers said the violence was a devastating blow to the community.

'We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life and to all who have been affected,' he said. 'We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate these senseless acts of violence.'

Conyers confirmed that classes were cancelled on Monday, 6 October, while the campus remains on lockdown. The university's Counselling and Self-Development Centre is also offering support to students coping with the tragedy.

Vice President for Finance and Administration Gerald Hubbard Smalls added that multiple law enforcement agencies, including SLED, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, were already coordinating security before the shootings occurred.

'We worked closely with law enforcement throughout Homecoming Week,' Smalls said. 'Controlled entry points, increased camera monitoring, and enhanced communication protocols were all in place.'

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is expected to release updates later this week once the autopsy results and ballistic reports are in. For now, the community mourns the loss of a young life.