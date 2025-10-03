Call the White House public comment line, and you hear a political recording, not a neutral notice.

The voice is Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who blames Democrats for the funding lapse and links their stance to healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

The message is part of a broader, coordinated communications shift that began during the shutdown on 1 October.

A Politicised Greeting

In a voicemail heard by callers on Wednesday, Leavitt repeats President Trump's claim that Democrats forced the fight because they want to fund healthcare for people in the country illegally.

'Hello, America, this is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ... Democrats and Congress have shut down the federal government because they care more about funding healthcare for illegal immigrants than they care about serving you, the American people. Until Democrats vote for the clean Republican-backed continuing resolution to reopen the government, the White House is unable to answer your call. We look forward to hearing from you again, very soon and in the meantime please know President Trump will never stop fighting for you. Thank you and God bless you.'

Part of a Wider Strategy

The voicemail reflects a broader messaging approach. As AP News reports, federal agencies across Washington have also altered out-of-office replies and recorded responses to place blame squarely on Democrats for the funding lapse.

Usually, such lines carry neutral language, noting that services are suspended until Congress restores funding. In this case, the White House has used its official telephone system to advance its political narrative, describing Republican proposals as a 'clean continuing resolution' and accusing opponents of obstructing essential services.

Republicans argue their plan avoids unnecessary policy riders, particularly on immigration and Medicaid, while Democrats counter that the bill, as written, undermines health coverage and imposes unacceptable conditions.

Ethics Questions Raised

Ethics experts told AP that the White House's approach is unusual and potentially problematic. Official comment lines are taxpayer-funded tools meant to provide information or collect feedback, not campaign-style messaging. Some critics argue that deploying partisan blame in this manner risks testing the boundaries of the Hatch Act, which restricts political activity by federal employees.

While no formal investigation has been launched, watchdog groups and some members of Congress are already signalling concern. The issue could escalate if similar practices spread to other public-facing federal lines.

Why It Matters

For the public, the voicemail is a symbol of a shift in how the administration communicates during crises. Instead of silence or neutrality, callers now receive a one-sided argument that mirrors the president's rhetoric.

Analysts say the tactic may resonate with Trump's Republican base, reinforcing the idea that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown. But it could also alienate independents and voters who expect official government communication to remain neutral.

The development also feeds into the broader shutdown standoff. With both parties trading accusations over budget priorities, every channel of communication, from press briefings to telephone lines, is being used to shape perceptions.

For now, anyone who dials the White House comment line won't be able to leave a message. Instead, they'll hear a recording that blames Democrats and underscores the administration's hard-line stance.