California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that his administration will sue the Trump administration over what he described as an 'authoritarian overreach' after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of California National Guard troops to Oregon.

The governor's legal move comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump's attempt to federalise Oregon's own Guard forces, prompting the White House to redirect troops from California instead.

According to statements from Newsom's office, around 300 California National Guard personnel were reassigned to Portland to assist federal authorities in managing protests near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The California governor accused Trump of violating state sovereignty, declaring that the deployment represents 'a breathtaking abuse of power'.

'In response to a federal court order that blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, President Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon,' Newsom said.

'This isn't about public safety, it's about power. The commander-in-chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens. We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States,' he added.

Federal Justification and Pentagon's Defence

The Pentagon confirmed the deployment, stating that the troops are being sent to assist with protecting federal property and personnel amid ongoing demonstrations. A Pentagon spokesperson maintained that the President acted within his constitutional authority, arguing that the federal government has a duty to safeguard federal assets when state leadership fails to do so.

White House officials dismissed Newsom's lawsuit as 'political theatre'. 'President Trump exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement,' White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told ABC News.

Despite this defence, critics argue that the current situation does not meet the legal threshold for federal intervention. Legal experts note that the protests in Portland have been largely peaceful since late September, following weeks of sporadic demonstrations.

Oregon Leaders Condemn the Move

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Attorney General Dan Rayfield also criticised the troop deployment, calling it a deliberate attempt to circumvent the federal court's restraining order.

The Oregon Department of Justice said it is coordinating with other state partners to enforce the federal court's order blocking the deployment, while California officials, led by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, have expressed support and signalled plans to file related legal action against the Trump administration.

Legal and Constitutional Questions

The dispute centres on the interpretation of presidential powers under the Insurrection Act and related federal statutes. Legal analysts say Newsom's lawsuit is likely to argue that the President exceeded his authority and infringed on the Tenth Amendment, which protects state sovereignty.

A similar case earlier this year saw a federal judge in California rule that Trump's attempt to federalise state troops during protests in Los Angeles was likely unlawful, though the ruling was later stayed pending appeal.

If the courts side with Newsom, the outcome could set a precedent limiting federal authority to mobilise state Guard units without state approval. Conversely, if Trump's order is upheld, it could expand presidential discretion over domestic troop deployments in future emergencies.