A large fire erupted at Chevron's El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles at about 9.30 pm local time on Thursday, 2 October, sending flames into the South Bay sky and prompting a temporary shelter-in-place in nearby Manhattan Beach.

The blaze was confined to a processing area known as Isomax 7, which converts mid-distillate oil into jet fuel, Reuters stated. No injuries were reported, and all staff were accounted for. The cause is not yet known.

What Happened And Where The Fire Started

Chevron said the incident was an isolated fire within the refinery. By Friday morning, crews had contained it to one section while investigations began. The Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo is the company's second-biggest site in the US.

Eyewitness Accounts And Timeline

Residents across the South Bay witnessed a fireball and heard a prolonged roar around 9:30 pm. Manhattan Beach resident Keith Mohr described '300-foot flames' and said it felt like a plane crash or earthquake.

'I didn't know if a plane crashed or there was an earthquake or both,' he added. Meanwhile, Mark Rogers said that he thought, 'We got nuked or something.'

This followed Rogers' adult soccer league match in Redondo Beach, which was cancelled moments later. This was due to the heavy smoke emanating from the blaze, which was approximately six miles away.

Response On The Ground

El Segundo and Chevron fire crews led a unified response, with mutual aid from Los Angeles County, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach fire departments.

City updates noted that roads were closed around Pacific Coast Highway and Rosecrans Avenue during suppression work. State and local leaders, including the Governor's office and the Mayor of Los Angeles, said agencies were coordinating and monitoring conditions.

According to KCAL News and the El Segundo Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the refinery after multiple reports of an explosion. Meanwhile, Manhattan Beach fire officials ordered a shelter-in-place for three hours after the blaze broke out. Residents were urged to close their windows and bring all people and pets indoors.

Current State of Refinery Fire

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who represents El Segundo, said the fire had been contained to one section of the refinery. 'It has been contained and there is no cause for alarm for El Segundo or the surrounding areas'.

The refinery, operated by Chevron, spans a thousand acres and has its own fire department battling the blaze. The complex was between two residential neighbourhoods and the Pacific coast.

I’ve been briefed on the fire in El Segundo outside of our city limits and I’ve also spoken with Supervisor @HollyJMitchell.



LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time.



We will continue to monitor this situation. https://t.co/VdmtUYuFps — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 3, 2025

On X, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that the LA Fire Department is standing by, ready to assist the local first responders. Meanwhile, LAX operations, which took place four miles south of the airport, were not affected by the fire.

The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County.



Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 3, 2025

Additionally, California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the fire and was in contact with local authorities. 'Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,' Newsom's office noted on X.

History of the Chevron Oil Refinery in El Segundo

The oil refinery in El Segundo opened in 1911 and was under the Standard Oil Company of California. The facility operated under its banner until 1984, when it changed its name to Chevron Corporation.

The refinery has a rated capacity of 290,000 barrels per day. As per Chevron's website, its main products include diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel.

The complex produces roughly 40 per cent of Southern California's jet fuel and 20 per cent of its gasoline. It also has a storage capacity of 12.5 million barrels in about 150 primary tanks.

The facility took a brief break in May, resuming operations a week later. Fires have also broken out at the facility before, with the most recent on 17 October 2017.

A blaze erupted after a pump failure at the facility during the late evening. However, this was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Officials have not released a cause or detailed damage assessment. It is unclear whether jet-fuel production will be affected in the short term. Chevron and regulators are investigating.