A massive fire tore through the Edisto Beach home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein over the weekend, leaving the three-storey residence in ruins and her husband, Arnold Goodstein, seriously injured.

The blaze, which erupted just before noon on Saturday, has ignited both literal and figurative flames, with online chatter linking it to a recent wave of death threats against the judge.

The inferno broke out around 11:30 a.m. in the exclusive Jeremy Cay gated community. Judge Goodstein was walking her dogs along the nearby beach when neighbours spotted smoke rising from the property and called for help.

Fire crews and emergency responders rushed to the scene, evacuating residents as thick plumes of smoke billowed across the coastline.

Three people were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. Arnold Goodstein suffered multiple fractures to his hips, legs, and feet after leaping from a first-floor window to escape the flames. Two other individuals were also hospitalised with injuries related to the blaze.

Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are now probing the cause of the fire, with arson among the possible angles under review.

Officials have not yet determined whether the incident is connected to the threats reportedly made against Judge Goodstein, but the timing has fuelled widespread speculation on social media.

Authorities have cordoned off the area while forensic teams sift through debris for clues. As of Monday, SLED said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Investigation Underway by SLED

SLED investigators have launched an active inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fire at Judge Diane Goodstein's home. Officials have stated that they are examining all possibilities, including the potential for foul play.

No official cause has been confirmed and investigators are awaiting the containment of the fire before conducting a detailed examination.

Chief Justice John Kittredge of South Carolina has been informed of the incident and is coordinating with authorities to ensure the judge's safety and support during the ongoing investigation.

Local law enforcement has increased patrols in the Edisto Beach area while SLED continues its inquiry.

Public Reaction and Online Speculation

News of the fire and Arnold Goodstein's survival has sparked widespread attention on social media, with some users speculating about possible conspiracy angles.

While no evidence has been presented to suggest deliberate targeting, the combination of prior threats and the dramatic circumstances of the fire has led to significant public discussion.

Local media outlets are reporting the ongoing SLED investigation and emphasising that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Some publications also reported on the extent of injuries sustained by Arnold Goodstein and other residents, highlighting the dangerous conditions during the escape from the blaze.

Background on Judge Diane Goodstein and Arnold Goodstein

Judge Diane Goodstein has served as a South Carolina Circuit Court judge since 1998 and is a member of the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct, which oversees judicial ethics.

Her husband Arnold Goodstein is a former Democratic state senator and Vietnam War veteran, awarded two Bronze Stars for his military service.

The couple resides in a luxury home in a secure community and have two children. Arnold Goodstein previously ran Summerville Homes, a construction business that filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

In the weeks preceding the fire, Judge Goodstein reportedly received multiple threats, which some sources believe may be related to her judicial decisions. A judge close to Goodstein even told FITSNews that she 'had multiple death threats over the years.'

One such decision involved blocking Department of Justice access to sensitive voter registration data in South Carolina, a ruling that was later overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court. Authorities have not confirmed any direct link between these threats and the fire.