The community of Charlotte, North Carolina, has been left 'shocked' and 'disturbed' by the appalling allegations against a former school bus driver who worked under the name 'Ms Sharon.'

Leetwain Darrell Tate, a 48-year-old male also known as 'Sharon,' has been charged with sexually assaulting several boys whom he allegedly lured to his house. The charges are severe, sparking a major police warning that more victims could come forward.

Tate was arrested on Tuesday, September 30th, by the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department's (CMPD) Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) following a weeks-long investigation. Police have charged him with two counts of statutory rape and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He is also facing one count of statutory sex offence.

The seriousness of the situation intensified as officials revealed they believe Tate assaulted at least four boys aged 14 and 15 years old. Authorities are now urging parents to speak with their children, as detectives believe there could be more victims.

The Allegations And The Suspect's Identity

Leetwain Darrell Tate, who is listed as 5-foot-7 and 210 lbs, was primarily known by the moniker 'Ms Sharon' or simply 'Sharon.' He was immediately sent to the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation by the CMPD's crimes against children unit revealed that the victims were found to be staying at Tate's house. An arrest affidavit obtained by WCNC detailed one particularly disturbing claim, with one of the children alleging that Tate offered him money in return for sex.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred while Tate was employed by the Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte. Tate drove school buses for the institution. However, officials were quick to clarify the environment of the alleged crimes.

Police confirmed that none of the alleged crimes occurred on school property or while Tate was operating a school bus. Tate was suspended by the school during the investigation and subsequently fired on September 29th, according to a news release.

Lt. Corey Geohagen said during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing:

'I appreciate the work of the Crimes Against Children unit for their serious investigation, as well as the courage of these juvenile victims who came forward in this case. This is, by no means, easy for the victims to relive the terrible crimes committed against them, but their courage led to the arrest of a violent criminal. In many cases, crimes against children are never reported. Fear, shame, or threats of an abuser keep the victim silent, meaning there's always a chance that more victims are suffering, suffering in silence.'

Community Shock And A Family's Denial

The sheer proximity of the alleged abuse has deeply unsettled Tate's neighbours. Neighbour Tony Sanders conveyed the widespread fear and revulsion to WCNC. 'It's pretty disturbing that it is so close to home and you are just shocked,' Sanders told WCNC.

He further commented on the age of the victims, lamenting the vulnerability of the teens. 'To me it's a shame. Fourteen, 15 years old can be so impressionable at that age. To think someone would take advantage of that is very alarming,' he added.

Despite the serious and numerous charges, Tate's family has publicly insisted he is innocent of the allegations. Nevertheless, authorities have strongly urged parents across Charlotte to talk to their children and remain vigilant, as detectives continue to process new information about the case.

The investigation remains active as authorities seek justice for the victims and work to uncover the full scope of the alleged crimes.

Authorities urge parents to talk to their children if they attended Sugar Creek Charter School or know Leetwain Darrell Tate. Follow IBTimes UK for all the latest developments on this ongoing investigation.