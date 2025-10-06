Best known as Steve Harrington in Netflix's Stranger Things, Joe Keery has quietly built a dual career in acting and music under the name Djo. A recent viral moment involving singer Sabrina Carpenter has fans revisiting his work, relationships, and rising profile.

Early Life and Theatre Roots

Joseph David Keery was born on 24 April 1992 in Newburyport, Massachusetts. He is the second of five children and attended local schools, including River Valley Charter School and Newburyport High School. His early interest in theatre began with a performing arts camp and continued through secondary school, encouraged by his older sister.

Keery studied acting at The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting. Before gaining wider recognition, he appeared in advertisements for KFC, Domino's, and Amiibo, along with guest roles in television series such as Empire and Chicago Fire. His first film role was in the 2015 independent film Henry Gamble's Birthday Party.

Breakout Role in Stranger Things

Keery's breakthrough came in 2016, when he was cast in Stranger Things. Initially auditioning for the role of Jonathan, he later submitted a tape for Steve Harrington and was cast in that part. Originally a recurring character, he was promoted to a series regular in the second season due to Steve's strong reception.

Since then, Keery has continued in the series through its third and fourth seasons, released in 2019 and 2022 respectively. He has also taken roles in other projects, including the 2020 dark comedy Spree and the 2021 box-office hit Free Guy, where he played game developer Walter 'Keys' McKey. In May 2022, he joined the cast of Cold Storage, and in August the same year, he was cast in the fifth season of Fargo.

Music Career as Djo

Alongside acting, Keery has maintained a steady music career under the stage name Djo. He was previously a member of the psychedelic rock band Post Animal, contributing guitar and vocals until stepping away from touring in 2019. The band released its second album in 2018, and Keery later rejoined them in 2025.

His solo music career began with the release of the single Roddy on 19 July 2019, followed by Chateau (Feel Alright) and his debut album Twenty Twenty in September of the same year. On 16 September 2022, he released his second album Decide, which included the track End of Beginning, a song that would later go viral on TikTok in 2024 and marked his first Billboard Hot 100 appearance.

On 4 April 2025, Keery released his third album The Crux, led by the single Basic Being Basic. That same year, he returned to collaborate with Post Animal, who released the album IRON on 25 July 2025.

Personal Life and Net Worth

Keery was in a long-term relationship with actress Maika Monroe from 2017 until around 2023. His current relationship status has not been publicly confirmed. Speculation about a connection with singer Sabrina Carpenter began after his appearance at her Austin City Limits 2025 performance on 4 October, though neither has addressed the rumours.

Keery's career across acting and music has led to a reported net worth of £3.3 million (approximately $4 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth. His growing recognition in both fields, alongside viral popularity from music platforms, has kept him in the public eye even between film and television releases.

At present, Keery remains part of the main Stranger Things cast and continues to release music as Djo, maintaining an active presence in both industries. Other current projects have not yet been officially announced.