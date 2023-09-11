A judge has sentenced 'That 70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping two women in 2003.

At the Los Angeles Superior Court, evidence that proved the 47-year-old had drugged and raped two women during the peak of his fame, was shown.

Masterson, who has been jailed since May, was seen wearing a suit in court while the women revealed the trauma that they had experienced and the suffering that the famous, now infamous, perpetrator had caused.

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo handed down the sentence after she watched the women speak publicly.

"When you raped me, you stole from me. That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit," said one of the women.

The woman, who Masterson was convicted of raping in 20023, added: "You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent... The world is better off with you in prison."

The second woman told the court that since Masterson has been convicted, he "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused."

She went on to tell the judge: "I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I'm so upset. I wish I'd reported him sooner to the police."

A mistrial was declared in December 2022, after the initial jury failed to reach verdicts on the three counts of rape. But earlier this year, the prosecutors were persistent in seeking justice for the victims as they retried Masterson on all of the counts earlier this year.

This time round, after seven days of deliberations, the jury found Masterson guilty of two of the three counts of rape.

The jury, that gave their verdict on May 31 this year, was made up of seven women and five men.

It has also been reported that both of the attacks were carried out at Masterson's Hollywood home while he was working on the Fox Network sitcom "That 70's Show" alongside famous castmates Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

The jury, however, could not reach a verdict on the third charge, which related to Masterson violating a long-time girlfriend. Together, they had voted eight over four in favour of conviction.

Masterson's defence team argued for a defence motion for a new trial, but Judge Olmedo rejected the appeal.

Going ahead with the trial, the defence attempted to have the sentences for the two counts of rape run simultaneously, asking for a sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment.

Masterson's Lawyer, Shawn Holley, warned the judge, saying: "It's his life that will be impacted by what you decide today... And the life of his 9-year-old daughter, who means the world to him, and to whom he means the world."

Despite raping two women at his most famous moment, Mr Holley argued: "He has lived an exemplary life, he has been an extraordinary father, husband, brother, son, co-worker and community servant."

The prosecution argued for the entire 30 years to life sentence that Masterson was deemed eligible for.

Both Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips, who have been married for nearly 12 years, are prominent members of the Church of Scientology.

The three women, who have reported Masterson for being a sexual predator, were also members of the Church of Scientology at the time of the attacks.

It has been discovered that Masterson used his prominence in the group of interconnected corporate entities to avoid consequences for decades.

While testifying on the stand in court, the women declared that when they reported Masterson to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped. Instead, the women were put through ethics programs and were warned against going to law enforcement officers.

After the trial, the Church of Scientology released a statement, reading: "The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement."