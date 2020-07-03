Sebastian Vettel reveals that he wasn't expecting Scuderia Ferrari's decision not to retain him following this season. The 33-year old driver said that the Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto suddenly called and informed him that he would not be a part of the team from next year.

The four-time world champion said: "It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call and Mattia [Binotto, Ferrari team boss] told me there was no intention from the team to continue. We never got into any discussions. There was never an offer on the table and therefore there was no sticking point."

It is already clear that McLaren's Carlos Sainz will take over Vettel's seat alongside Charles Leclerc in Ferrari from 2021. In turn, Sainz's position in McLaren will be occupied by Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

As we speak, Vettel doesn't have a contract for next season. His options are pretty much limited to Renault and Mercedes. "I need the right package and the right people around me. So that's what I'm looking out for at the moment. If the right opportunity should arise, then I think it is quite clear," he said.

It is understood that Lewis Hamilton won't be leaving Mercedes anytime soon. On the other hand, Valtteri Bottas, who is also currently out of contract, has said that the world champions aren't interested in signing Vettel, reports BBC.

To be frank, Renault is not likely to be challenging the top teams for championships. Vettel said that he is motivated for the next season, but as of now, he hasn't made any decision regarding his future. Interestingly, the German refused to commit to supporting Leclerc on track if he is asked by his employers to do so.

However, he did say that if the need would arise, both drivers should be ready to help each other out. He also assured that their on-track strategy has nothing to deal with his expiring contract.

The former world champion also made it clear that he would be racing for himself, and won't be trying to make "Charles's life easy on track." He revealed that they had fought each other in the past, and this season won't be an exception.