A growing online trend is encouraging men to stop ejaculating for days, weeks or even months, with followers claiming that semen retention can improve testosterone, energy, concentration, confidence and physical performance.

The practice, also known as 'retaining' or 'semen saving', has found an audience across TikTok, Reddit, YouTube and Instagram, where users share abstinence streaks and personal accounts of feeling more focused or disciplined.

Some also connect it to fertility concerns and older spiritual traditions that viewed semen as a form of vital energy. But while the idea has a long history, medical evidence does not support many of the dramatic benefits now attached to it online.

What Is Semen Retention and Why Are Men Doing It?

Semen retention involves deliberately avoiding ejaculation, either by abstaining from sex and masturbation or attempting to reach orgasm without ejaculating.

For some men, the practice is primarily about self-discipline. Online communities such as NoFap often frame abstinence as a way to reduce pornography use, break compulsive habits and regain control over sexual behaviour.

Others believe semen contains a form of 'vital energy' that should be conserved. These ideas have links to Taoist concepts of jing and the yogic principle of brahmacharya, which traditionally involved sexual restraint or celibacy.

The modern trend gained momentum online in the early 2010s, with forums and the NoFap community helping turn abstinence into a measurable challenge involving streaks, goals and motivational posts.

Currently there are several handles across social media which promote the practice.

Does Semen Retention Increase Testosterone?

One of the biggest claims surrounding semen retention is that avoiding ejaculation can produce a significant testosterone boost.

That belief has been linked to a small study reporting a temporary rise in testosterone around the seventh day of abstinence. The finding has since been repeatedly cited online as evidence that retaining semen can produce lasting hormonal benefits.

Semen Retention and Gym is a miracle Drug. — Semen Retention Archive (@semenarchive) August 18, 2026

However, medical evidence does not support that conclusion.

Any changes in testosterone associated with short periods of abstinence appear to be temporary, with levels returning to their normal baseline. According to experts, there is no strong evidence that prolonged semen retention produces sustained higher testosterone, greater muscle growth or dramatically improved energy.

Can Saving Sperm Improve Fertility?

Fertility concerns have also helped drive interest in sperm retention, particularly as discussions around sperm counts have become more prominent online.

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However, longer abstinence is not automatically better for sperm health. While several days without ejaculation can increase semen volume and sperm count, longer periods can reduce sperm motility and increase DNA fragmentation.

Fertility specialists commonly recommend regular ejaculation, often every one to two days, when couples are trying to conceive.

The body also naturally reabsorbs sperm that are not ejaculated, meaning there is no dangerous build-up caused by retention.

What Are the Risks of Prolonged Semen Retention?

For most healthy men, periods of abstinence are unlikely to cause serious physical harm. According to experts, some may experience temporary testicular discomfort, particularly when prolonged sexual arousal occurs without ejaculation.

The bigger issue can be psychological. Some men report feeling more disciplined or focused, while others describe irritability, anxiety or an obsessive focus on maintaining their streak.

Researchers and medical professionals also point out that perceived benefits may come from associated behaviour changes, such as using less pornography, exercising more or establishing stricter routines.

Semen retention itself remains unproven as a way to boost testosterone, improve long-term fertility or produce extraordinary physical and mental benefits.

For men with genuine fertility or sexual-health concerns, advice from a urologist or reproductive specialist is considerably more reliable than viral semen-retention claims.