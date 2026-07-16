Pete Hegseth's plan to screen troops for low testosterone has sparked backlash from medical experts and Democrats, who say the policy is confusing, risky and politically hypocritical.

The US defence secretary announced on Wednesday that service members aged 30 and above will undergo annual screening for testosterone deficiency as part of their regular health assessments. Troops under 30 will also be able to opt in.

The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

In a video posted to X, Hegseth said the programme would ensure service members have the 'right testosterone levels' to perform at their best.

'As we know, the modern battlefield is brutal and unrelenting,' he said, adding that troops need 'maximum psychological and mental readiness.'

Hegseth said any treatment, including testosterone replacement therapy, would be voluntary and aimed at 'restoring and optimising' natural capabilities rather than artificially enhancing performance.

Public Health Scientist Questions the Science

The announcement was quickly criticised by Eric Feigl-Ding, a public health scientist and epidemiologist, who said broad testosterone testing in troops 'doesn't make sense without a medical reason.'

I used to do testosterone research—testing for T levels in troops doesn’t make sense without a medical reason—T levels is not associated with higher cognitive function. T can drop because of stress or exhaustion—but TRT doesn’t always improve physical performance—mixed at best. https://t.co/ZXnA0SC0ju — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 15, 2026

'I used to do testosterone research,' Feigl-Ding wrote on X. 'T levels is not associated with higher cognitive function.'

He added that testosterone can fall because of stress or exhaustion, both common in military life, but said replacement therapy does not always improve physical performance.

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'Mixed at best,' he wrote.

Feigl-Ding also warned that diagnosing true hypogonadism is more complicated than a one-off blood test. He said proper clinical assessment should include symptoms, repeated testing and consideration of other explanations, including overtraining.

Why Doctors Urge Caution

Medical guidelines generally treat testosterone deficiency as a clinical condition, not simply a number on a lab result. The American Urological Association has welcomed attention to screening but cautioned that a diagnosis should not be based on a single test alone. Doctors typically look for symptoms and confirm low testosterone with separate morning blood tests before considering treatment.

5) Unless all the above are laid out by DOD (DOW), I think this new guidance for sweeping testing (and replacement therapy for what level of low T?) of all age 30+ will be very confusing at best, and potentially harmful at worst. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 15, 2026

That is where critics see a gap in Hegseth's announcement. Feigl-Ding said the programme could become 'very confusing at best, and potentially harmful at worst' unless the Pentagon clearly explains who qualifies for treatment, what levels count as low and how doctors will rule out other causes.

Testosterone replacement therapy can help some patients with genuine deficiency, but it is not a simple fitness shortcut. It can require monitoring and may carry risks depending on age, dose, underlying health and fertility goals.

'Is This Gender-Affirming Hormone Treatment?'

The political backlash focused on the Trump administration's stance on gender-affirming care.

Hegseth and other administration officials have attacked hormone treatment for transgender people, often describing it as harmful or unnecessary. Critics noted that testosterone therapy is itself a hormone treatment and can form part of gender-affirming care in other contexts.

The Secretary of Forever Wars, Pete Hegseth, just announced they are going to provide hormone therapy to male service members who don’t have enough testosterone.



Let’s be clear: This is gender affirming care and it completely debunks all of Republicans’ attacks on trans people. pic.twitter.com/HBiAEYFY98 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 15, 2026

'Are we now suddenly paying for gender-affirming hormone treatment that Hegseth tried to ban before?' Feigl-Ding asked. 'This is a real head scratcher.'

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal made the same argument more bluntly, writing that the policy 'completely debunks' Republican attacks on trans people.

Readiness or Culture War?

Supporters of the plan may frame it as a readiness issue, especially for older service members who face physically demanding roles. But the reaction shows how quickly testosterone has become part of a wider political fight over masculinity, health and the military.

We’re gonna give our troops testosterone.

But not flu shots. https://t.co/6UbJgaLFKd — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 15, 2026

Hegseth presented the programme as elite medical care for 'warfighters.' Critics see a sweeping hormone-testing plan with unclear medical guardrails and an obvious double standard. Until the Pentagon releases fuller guidance, the key question remains unanswered: is this a targeted health programme for troops with real symptoms, or another culture-war policy dressed up as military readiness?