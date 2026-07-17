Content creator Bonnie Blue, who is pregnant, has shared new videos showing the before, during and after of her controversial 'milk me' stunt in London on 4 July, giving followers an unfiltered look at the toll the event took on her body and appearance.

The stunt was first teased just weeks after Bonnie's lavish 'golden' baby shower. In a promotional clip posted online, the former OnlyFans performer told fans she would be letting young male attendees 'milk' her, claiming her breast milk was 'filled with so many vitamins that they're going to be walking out of the room a guy.'

The event, hosted at her usual London venue, drew what observers described as hundreds of men, many of them queuing for only minutes or even seconds with her.

What had already sounded extreme on paper has now been fleshed out in a new run of videos that Bonnie has pushed to her audience, despite describing parts of the experience herself as physically grim.

Bonnie Blue Releases 'Bucketloads' of Content

She had already released what she called 'bucketloads' of content from the day. Even so, the latest clips go further, stitching together her glossy pre-event look with increasingly bruising footage filmed as the stunt unfolded and immediately afterwards.

Before the doors opened, Bonnie looked, by her own documentation, markedly different. In a photoshoot taken ahead of the first wave of guests, her skin appeared smooth and carefully made-up, her hair styled high and full. Without the surrounding context, the images could have passed for a relatively standard maternity campaign. Commentators who are usually quick to criticise her admitted the pre-event aesthetic was unexpectedly polished, even 'elegant.'

A separate video shot in the same window shows Bonnie upbeat and animated. She jokes to camera, moves easily, and presents the event as something she is ready to power through. The tone is brash but controlled, the kind of swagger her followers have come to expect.

That bravado slips noticeably by the time Bonnie films herself mid 'milk me' stunt. In one clip recorded as the final group of men are about to be let in, she appears drained and admits as much, her face visibly slick and her hair flattened after hours in front of strangers.

'I'm tired,' she laughs stiffly. 'I'm pregnant, and I'm about to let my last group in. I did not know if I was going to make it to the end. But I always stick to my promises, and I promised that I was going to take every man in that queue. I have done exactly that. I did not break my waters, but my back on the other hand.'

Bonnie Blue's 'Milk Me' Stunt Pushes Her Public Persona Further

The more explicit content from Bonnie's 'milk me' stunt is largely confined to her Twitter account, which she uses as a base for X‑rated material. Even some of the clips that contain no actual nudity, including the tired mid-event dispatch, cannot be embedded by most outlets because of the surrounding feed, which is saturated with pornographic imagery.

She has nonetheless encouraged followers to seek out a so‑called SFW version of the footage on her timeline, with a clear caveat that anyone scrolling beyond that point will quickly be confronted with far more graphic posts. Nothing in the available material has been independently verified beyond what she herself has chosen to publish, and there is no third‑party tally of numbers or medical assessment of the impact on her pregnancy, so much of it still warrants a degree of caution.

Aftermath Leaves Bonnie Blue Visibly Depleted

It is the final video, shot once the last attendee has left, that has reignited the most disgusted reactions. Bonnie, now slumped and clearly over it, almost seems to lean into the shock factor that has built her following.

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'My skin is so crusty from the amount of fluids that have been sat on there all day,' she says bluntly. 'Thank you for stretching me out, and covering me in cum. And yes, I did all of this whilst pregnant.'

There is no attempt to sanitise what happened or to dress it up as performance art. The language is clinically vulgar, and the image she conjures is as much about exhaustion as titillation. Even in the context of her long history of boundary‑pushing sex work, the admission that she allowed 'fluids' to sit on her skin for hours while heavily pregnant has startled some long‑time followers who once treated her extremes as more theatrical than literal.

Bonnie has not, in these latest posts, responded to questions about medical advice or safeguarding, nor has she indicated whether any professionals were on hand during the event. There are no official statements from health authorities, and no outside body has corroborated her account of taking 'every man in that queue.'

As with much of her output, the line between deliberate provocation and factual reporting remains thin, and anyone watching is left to decide how much of what they are seeing is bravado and how much is simply bone‑tired reality.