The internet has been left baffled after a Trump-supporting husband declared that having sex with his own wife for pleasure rather than reproduction amounts to 'gay sex'.

Josiah Moody, who appeared alongside his wife Isabella on Luke Beasley's weekly YouTube show The Grudge, made the extraordinary claim while explaining his views on marriage, contraception and having children.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers poking fun at his unusual definition of sex and questioning what exactly he meant by refusing to have sex unless pregnancy was possible.

Moody Says Sex Should Be About Reproduction

During the conversation, Moody insisted that reproduction, rather than pleasure, was the main reason he valued sex.

'The best part about having sex is reproduction,' he said.

He went on to explain that he did not place particular importance on orgasm, saying he valued sex because he believed it would lead to having another baby.

His comments appeared to be rooted in a strongly pronatalist view of marriage, where sexual intimacy is closely connected to having children.

Beasley appeared caught off guard by the argument, jokingly suggesting that perhaps the orgasms were simply not good enough before quickly apologising.

Moody then explained that his wife had gone off birth control when they got together because he did not want to have sex without the possibility of conception.

'As soon as we're together, it's like no birth control, no nothing, because I'm not going to have gay sex,' he said.

Trump supporter doesn’t want to have gay sex with his wife. pic.twitter.com/UMuxAbHtTA — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) December 3, 2024

His Definition of 'Gay Sex' Left Viewers Stunned

Moody clarified that he was not simply referring to sex between two men when he used the phrase 'gay sex'. Instead, he argued that sex becomes 'gay' when its purpose is reduced to physical pleasure rather than reproduction.

'Gay sex is more than just another man and a man,' he said, describing what he saw as the problem of treating sex as something done simply because it feels good.

He criticised the idea of having sex while using contraception because, in his view, there would be no reproductive purpose behind it. When Beasley pressed him on infertility, Moody suggested that people who were unable to have children could choose celibacy.

He described lifelong celibacy as an honourable choice for people who could not have babies, although the exchange appeared to leave viewers even more confused about his position.

The Infertility Argument Added Another Twist

The discussion became increasingly awkward as the pair explored whether people who are infertile should still have sexual relationships.

Moody maintained that he supported people choosing celibacy if they could not reproduce, while Beasley challenged the logic behind making reproduction the defining purpose of intimacy.

For Moody, sex was presented primarily as a means of creating a family. For critics watching online, however, his argument seemed to reduce intimacy to reproduction while dismissing the emotional and physical aspects of a relationship.

The clip's unusual premise quickly became the focus of online discussion, with viewers sharing jokes, memes and sarcastic reactions.

One particularly memorable exchange came when Beasley summarised the argument with a sarcastic line about there being 'no gay sex with women'.