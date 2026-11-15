On 14 November 2026, a self-described senior engineer argued on Reddit's r/developersIndia forum that AI cannot replace human developers, citing his claim that Microsoft spent 15 hours identifying what to reverse during an outage.

His argument concerned the work required when interconnected systems fail, even if their software was well built. The developer maintained that understanding those relationships requires knowledge and experience beyond the ability to generate code.

Microsoft Incident Shapes the Engineer's AI Argument

The developer's example concerned a problem with several possible points of failure. His account placed the difficulty in working out which part of the wider system was responsible.

'And AI is pretty bad at it, as it lacks context about complex systems which usually comprises a combination of other complex systems. Like in the case of Microsoft it was DB, infra, app, network entangled together for the whole thing to work. And failure could have been at any of the thousands of checkpoints in the whole system.'

His claim about 15 hours referred specifically to identifying what needed to be reversed. It does not establish the outage's total duration or demonstrate whether AI was involved in diagnosing the problem.

He contended that experienced engineers could locate problems faster because they already understood how the systems had been built. Knowing how components depended on each other was central to his argument for retaining human expertise when companies encountered problems that were difficult to trace.

Where AI Coding Meets Complex Systems

The poster described himself as a senior engineer with experience on major projects at US, European and Korean companies. He stated that his work spanned periods before and after AI tools became common.

He recognised the technology's capabilities across several everyday development tasks.

'AI is extremely good at writing code, developing applications, tests, docs and pretty much all things. But that's a very low layer in software engineering.'

The distinction he drew was between producing software and understanding its behaviour within a larger system. He maintained that AI should support engineers, while responsibility for understanding complex failures remained dependent on human expertise.

Developers Disagree Over AI's Limits

The discussion drew both support and criticism. One commenter challenged the engineer's outlook, arguing that AI was advancing faster than he anticipated.

'And that is your shortsightedness. You have to look ahead. 2 years ago people said same things about video generation. You will be proven wrong in months, not even years.'

Another user supported the engineer's argument, pointing to the importance of understanding individual systems.

'Exactly. You need people who have domain knowledge. AI fails the moment you give it lot of domain knowledge. These are copy paste machines that definitely are good at pushing out code but rarely survives production operations.'

Others disputed the suggestion that AI struggled with specialised systems.

'This is just baseless nonsense. I work at a big tech where we use plenty of specialised systems and it have no issues getting right context,' another commenter wrote.

The Reddit post did not specify which Microsoft service the engineer meant. A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on 12–13 November affected Outlook and Teams. Microsoft attributed the disruption to an earlier network capacity upgrade problem exposed by a subsequent network change, and said the incident was unrelated to AI agents.