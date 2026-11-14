A woman in Wilsonville, Oregon, told the National UFO Reporting Center that she experienced nausea and balance issues after an alleged UFO encounter outside her home on 25 August, while her 12-year-old daughter had headaches throughout the night.

The sighting was logged with NUFORC that day, according to the article describing the family's experience. The witness, identified only as 'S', described an object descending from the sky before a later sighting of a large, translucent object near her daughter's bedroom.

A UFO Encounter Begins Above Wilsonville

S told NUFORC that she was relaxing on her back patio at about 8 pm when she noticed something falling. She described it changing rapidly from a rectangular shape to a large ball and then a smaller ball.

'I noticed what looked like something I've never seen fall out of the sky. Almost like a bird was shot dead in the air and plummeted,' S told NUFORC, according to the article.

She alerted her partner and daughter to what she was watching. In comments to NUFORC investigator Keith Bickford, she described the object as initially dropping as if 'shot out of thin air' before becoming a 'giant ball' with a trail behind it.

'It had a stream following behind it what looked like smoke? But not smoke,' S stated.

Bedroom Lights Intensify Oregon UFO Encounter

According to S, her daughter ran from her bedroom at 9.14 pm after lights began flashing across the walls. The parents entered the room and saw what the witness described as a huge object hovering outside the window, directing lights into the house.

The bedroom sighting came more than an hour after her initial observation from the patio.

'Thankfully, my 12-year-old was able to get a pic of it while it was happening,' S stated. Her daughter described the object as silent, with its nose angled upwards, and estimated that it was as wide as three passenger planes.

The testimony quoted in the article described a silver object with a distorted, see-through surface, two large lights and no distinct shape. These descriptions and the estimate of its size remain witness claims.

'It hovered there for almost a minute and then just disappeared. My daughter was looking at it before she got us and said it looked like it was see-through silver when it got close,' S stated.

Illness Follows UFO Encounter as Investigator Reviews Sighting

S described balance issues and nausea after the sighting. Her daughter experienced intermittent headaches through the night, according to the article, and both recovered the following morning.

Bickford's assessment, as quoted in the article, included enquiries with two farmers who employed drones day and night for crop care. He wrote that none of their drones approached the size described by the witness.

According to the article, Bickford examined possible explanations involving aircraft and agricultural drones before classifying the sighting as anomalous. Describing his checks with local farmers, police and flight tracking, he wrote.

'Both the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the Wilsonville Police Department had no UAP or UFO reports for that evening. FlightRadar24 showed nothing. I am classifying this as an anomalous sighting.'