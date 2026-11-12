Colette Kress has been thrust into the most consequential leadership role in global technology as NVIDIA's newly appointed interim chief executive following founder Jensen Huang's abrupt resignation.

Holding an estimated $750 million (£565 million) stake in the semiconductor titan alongside a $14.34 million (£10.8 million) annual compensation package, the longtime chief financial officer now shoulders the immense responsibility of steadying the artificial intelligence powerhouse after Huang's 33-year tenure ended on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

Regulatory proxy disclosures reveal that Kress beneficially owns more than 4.44 million NVIDIA shares, reflecting the staggering wealth generated during her 13-year partnership guiding the firm from gaming graphics into a $215.9 billion (£162.72 billion) revenue colossus.

Retaining her financial portfolio whilst directors search for a permanent leader and install Harvey C. Jones as inaugural chairman, Kress must prove she can preserve investor confidence during a turbulent transition.

Having previously steered senior finance divisions at Microsoft and Cisco before joining the chipmaker in 2013, the seasoned executive enters the top post with deep operational familiarity.

Colette Kress's $772 Million Fortune: The Shares Behind Her Wealth

NVIDIA's 2026 proxy statement disclosed that Kress beneficially owned 4,443,523 shares as of 23 March 2026. Their estimated value was widely reported at approximately $772 million (£582.9 million), although the figure changes with NVIDIA's share price. Reuters subsequently valued the holding at around $750 million (£565.28 million) using the market price on 11 November.

The disclosure covers beneficial ownership under SEC rules, rather than a verified calculation of Kress's entire personal net worth. Nevertheless, the enormous shareholding illustrates the financial rewards of her long association with the chipmaker.

🚨Breking: Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA, has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer pic.twitter.com/kiSPLQAhc9 — Payal Kushwaha (@payalpixel) November 12, 2026

Her $14.34 Million Pay Package

Her stock holdings are only part of the financial picture. NVIDIA's fiscal 2026 executive compensation table recorded total pay of $14,340,850 for Kress.

That included $898,577 (£677,262) in salary, $12,825,872 (£9,666,920) in stock awards, $600,000 (£452,220) in incentive compensation, and $16,402 (£12,362) in other compensation.

Stock awards accounted for most of the package, underlining how closely executive rewards are tied to NVIDIA's performance. Their eventual value, however, depends on vesting conditions and share prices.

From Microsoft and Cisco to NVIDIA's AI Empire

Kress joined NVIDIA in September 2013 after nearly 25 years in technology finance. She spent eight years at Texas Instruments before joining Microsoft in 1997, where she held several senior finance positions, including CFO of its Server and Tools division.

She later spent three years as senior vice-president and CFO of Cisco's Business Technology and Operations Finance organisation.

Her qualifications include a degree in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Since her arrival, NVIDIA has undergone a staggering transformation. Revenue climbed from approximately $4.13 billion (£3.11 billion) in fiscal 2014 to $215.9 billion (£162.72 billion) in fiscal 2026, driven by its expansion from gaming graphics into the infrastructure powering artificial intelligence.

Kress also understands the risks behind that growth. During a 2023 earnings call, she said China and other affected destinations had historically accounted for around 20% to 25% of data centre revenue. She warned that US export restrictions would negatively affect the company's business in China.

Jensen Huang's Exit Leaves Her With a Defining Test

NVIDIA's board appointed Kress interim CEO after accepting Huang's resignation, effective 11 November. She will retain her CFO responsibilities while the board searches for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Huang's departure came amid reports of alleged relationships involving a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US authorities of spying for China and an NVIDIA employee who reported to him. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify the reports. NVIDIA said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised.

Kress has pledged to build on the foundation Huang created, telling employees that NVIDIA's strength comes from its people.

Having helped architect NVIDIA's financial ascent over more than a decade, Kress now faces the decisive test of leading its next chapter whilst directors seek a permanent chief executive.