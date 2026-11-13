UK commercial pilot Steve Frazer has spoken out after filming unexplained glowing UFO orbs above Europe, including during an October flight near Brussels, Belgium, where the lights' erratic movements defied conventional aviation explanations.

The 48-year-old captain from Cheshire, England, who brings 27 years of commercial cockpit experience, revealed that he has encountered similar mysterious lights across six or seven separate flights since 2022.

According to reporting by BroBible, citing the Daily Express, Frazer initially assumed the luminous shapes near the Belgian capital were from a distant military refuelling aircraft, but their baffling speed and persistent distance from him challenged his judgement.

Although the veteran aviator captured video footage showing bright orbs darting across the sky before abruptly vanishing, neither the recording nor his cockpit observations establish the objects' physical identity.

Near Brussels, UFO Orbs Defied His Expectations

The objects' erratic trajectory and apparent velocity quickly forced him to reconsider the conventional explanation.

'I just thought it was a military refuelling aircraft, but the way it was moving and [its] speed, it didn't make any sense,' Frazer stated. 'We were going towards them for seemingly ages and never got to them.'

According to BroBible, Frazer described bright orbs moving across the sky before suddenly vanishing. It also describes a video he recorded as showing several bright lights moving before disappearing. That description does not establish their identity.

His experience in the cockpit informed his reaction, but his description remains a personal observation rather than a confirmed explanation of the lights.

'I've been flying 27 years commercially, and it doesn't fit with anything I've seen previously,' he stated.

The Apparent Distance of UFO Orbs Puzzled Frazer

A particular feature of the sightings was the impression that the lights remained distant despite the aircraft travelling towards them. Frazer's description does not include a measured distance or speed, leaving those aspects of the encounter uncertain.

He considered whether satellites could explain what he witnessed, including those belonging to Elon Musk's Starlink network. His comments drew a distinction between the lights' movement and that of the satellites he had previously observed.

'I know what satellites normally look like; I've seen plenty of Starlinks and things like that,' he explained. 'They don't fit with that movement.'

The comparison reflects Frazer's assessment. BroBible does not provide technical analysis that establishes or excludes satellites as an explanation for the footage.

Another Pilot Saw Similar UFO Orbs, Says Frazer

Frazer also stated that another pilot saw similar lights while returning from Lithuania. BroBible does not identify that pilot, date the journey or provide enough detail to establish the relationship between the observations.

'We saw them in the same space and roughly the same direction, but it was ever so strange,' he stated.

BroBible separately describes a reported encounter involving a British Airways jet over England and a reported sighting photographed by two pilots over Ohio at 41,000 feet. The article does not date either incident or establish a connection with Frazer's observations. These remain separate claims rather than corroboration of what he witnessed.

Frazer did not claim that aliens were responsible for the lights over Belgium. His description was narrower, referring to something he could not recognise rather than identifying its origin.

'Technically, in a sense, it's an unidentified object that seems to be flying,' he stated.