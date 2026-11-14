A Microsoft outage that began on Thursday, 12 November, disrupted Outlook email and other Microsoft 365 services across multiple regions, prompting an angry social media user to blame what they described as the firm's reliance on artificial intelligence.

Downdetector recorded approximately 130,146 US users reporting problems sending and receiving emails. The disruption also affected Teams, OneDrive and Copilot, with workplaces and local businesses in Australia experiencing difficulties by Friday morning.

Microsoft Outage Prompts User Frustration

Microsoft stated in a Friday post on X that it was 'investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas'.

The statement described an investigation into access problems. It did not identify a confirmed cause for the outage.

Microsoft's statement concerned mailbox access in the Americas, while Downdetector recorded disruption across other regions. By 9:20 am on Friday, the number of users experiencing problems in Australia had risen to 5,500. India had recorded 800 outage reports by 9 am.

Frustration also centred on access to information about the disruption. Responding to Microsoft's suggestion that users consult its admin centre, X user Gentleman Mike wrote, 'Maybe if your admin center wasn't ALSO down, I could go check the details under EX1550543. Just paste it here for us.'

Another user, Greece Ice Hockey, criticised what they characterised as Microsoft's reliance on AI, writing that the firm appeared to 'think AI can do a better job than humans'. The comment expressed the user's opinion and did not establish a connection between AI and the disruption.

Questions Remain Over Microsoft Outage Cause

Dimitrios Salampasis, a technology expert at Swinburne Business School, told news.com.au that an association between the disruption and cyberattacks had not been established. Its financial impact also remained unknown.

'We have seen this pattern before with CrowdStrike in 2024 and the Optus outage in 2023,' Salampasis told the publication.

His comparison concerned the vulnerability of interconnected systems. He distinguished between the technical causes of those incidents while describing how disruption can spread beyond an initial failure.

He explained, 'Although the technical causes differ, these incidents reveal a common vulnerability: our digital economy is increasingly dependent on complex, interconnected systems where a failure in one component can have widespread consequences.'

Salampasis also described how automated safety systems intended to prevent technical problems can sometimes worsen an outage. Such systems can extend disruption to services and organisations far beyond the original problem, he explained.

Dr Nalin Arachchilage, a cybersecurity expert at RMIT University, also expressed uncertainty about the cause. 'We don't know because they haven't talked about that in detail,' he stated.

Global Reach of the Microsoft Outage

According to Downdetector, the disruption spread across 74 countries and territories within approximately an hour after beginning on Thursday night. Users were affected across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

The figures described different measures of disruption. The US total concerned users reporting email difficulties, while the figure for India referred to outage reports.

Disruption also extended to third-party services dependent on Microsoft's infrastructure, including OpenAI and Anthropic. Government agencies, schools, healthcare organisations and businesses were also among those affected.