A Serbian MP has resigned after a video of him watching pornography in parliament went viral on the internet. Zvonimir Stević, an MP for the Socialist Party, submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

The MP was caught watching pornographic clips during President Aleksandar Vučić's address to the parliament.

The video that has now gone viral on social media shows Stević watching the pornographic clip for more than a minute. The incident landed him in hot water, with several of his colleagues asking him to resign.

"This is a scandal and a disaster. Zvonko, it is realistic for you to resign. You can no longer remain a deputy, because you cannot deal with this," said Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić.

"Wherever you appear, whatever you say, you will always be a porno MP," he added. Stević was left with no option but to resign after he came under fire for his little adventure, per a report in The Independent.

His counterpart in the UK, Neil Parish, had to face a similar fate after he was caught watching porn in parliament twice. He stood down as the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting to having watched pornographic material in the Commons.

Two female MPs claimed that they had caught him watching porn in the House of Commons while he was sitting near them in the chamber.

Parish, in an interview with the BBC later, said that the first time was accidental while the second time was deliberate.

"The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at. I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn't have done," he told the publication.

"But my crime - biggest crime - is that on another occasion I went in a second time," he added.

Parish is not the only one who has violated the code of conduct of the British Parliament. Last year, a report by The Times claimed that 56 MPs, including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers, were facing allegations of sexual misconduct.