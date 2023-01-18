BBC One studio host Gary Lineker was shocked during Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay against Wolves on Tuesday night. During the pre-match build up, the former Barcelona forward was interrupted by loud "porn noises" echoing through the studio.

Linekar, who was with former Premier League stars Danny Murphy and Paul Ince, was amused when the noises suddenly filled the studio. The former Tottenham Hotspur star tried to laugh it off, but the "porn noises" went on for a good ten minutes.

The trio in the studio were joined by Alan Shearer, who was pitch side at the Molineux Stadium. Lineker and Shearer continued to preview the game despite the disturbance, and tried their best to laugh it off as the investigation to find the source of the noise continued.

It was only after the match started that Lineker posted a picture of a phone that was found taped somewhere on the set. The BBC One presenter's initial suspicion about someone on set receiving a video was unfounded, as it became clear that it was a prank.

"Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think," Lineker said. "I don't know whether you heard it at home."

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Prankster Daniel Jarvis has since claimed responsibility for the incident. He posted a video making his way around the Molineux Stadium before posting a picture of the same phone that was found taped in the studio during the live coverage of the FA Cup third round clash.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

Jarvis was convicted of aggravated trespass last October over an incident in which he collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow while invading the Oval pitch in south London during a Test Match. He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years.

The prankster was also banned from attending any sporting event held in England and Wales for two years. He was also banned from traveling abroad for 12 months and subjected to a rehabilitation requirement.

The BBC was quick to apologise to its viewers for the "porn noises" in the studio, but Lineker feels the broadcaster had nothing to be sorry about. He feels as a prank it was quite amusing despite the offensive undertone.

"We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," the BBC said.