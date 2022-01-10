News came out earlier this month that there may be light at the end of the tunnel for FC Barcelona, who ae looking to offload some valuable players to slash their wage bill and possibly generate cash from transfer fees. Sergino Dest was one such player who is supposedly attracting interest from potential buyers, but the player is apparently unwilling to leave the Camp Nou.

The Netherlands-born American has fallen down the pecking order in the Barcelona squad especially after the return of veteran Dani Alves. However, despite his limited minutes in recent months, he is not keen on plying his trade elsewhere, even with some of Europe's biggest clubs knocking at his door.

Barcelona will be happy to sell as letting go of Dest will allow them to finally have enough room in the salary cap to register new signing Ferran Torres. They will also be able to finally make the moves they want to make in the current transfer window.

Despite the demand for his signature, "Dest has no intention of changing clubs," said his agent, Michael Reschke, in an interview with German publication Bild. He had been linked with German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, which is a good move from the view of most players. However, "I'm quite sceptical about a possible transfer to Bayern this summer," said Reschke.

Dest has not necessarily had a disastrous season with Barcelona after having made 16 appearances so far this season. If he refuses to leave, Joan Laporta will have to find other formulas in order to at the very least register Torres. Furthermore, a lack of exits will make other future signings difficult.

The club is still waiting for a response from Ousmane Dembele, who was offered a contract extension with reduced wages, if he accepts it or decides to leave, that will at least give Barcelona some breathing room. Samuel Umtiti is also on the chopping block, and negotiations are underway with Sergi Roberto for a pay cut.