Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly agreed to join Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. French media outlets have been sharing the news that the defender will be coming to Paris just days after he was also linked to Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is truth to the rumour that PSG had approached Ramos back in January. Apparently, they got in touch again back in April, and a two-year deal was put on the table. It may be remembered that the contract length was the main point of contention between Ramos and Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants only willing to offer a year-long extension.

PSG approached Sergio Ramos agent in January - after opening talks in April, they’ve been offering him a two-years contract as Sergio always wanted. ?? #PSG



Ramos will sign until June 2023 - now PSG are planning to announce Hakimi, Ramos and Donnarumma deals within 15 days. https://t.co/T839I9J7AG July 1, 2021

Ramos was largely expected to sign an extension with Real Madrid, and it came as a massive surprise when his departure was made public on June 17, two weeks before the expiration of his contract.

The wheels have been turning vigorously since then, and now it is believed that Ramos only needs to complete his medical tests in Paris before being officially announced as a PSG player. According to Marca, Rene Ramos, the player's brother and agent, travelled to Paris on Thursday to finalise the deal with PSG authorities.

PSG was first linked with Spaniard during the winter transfer window, when he officially became eligible to start talks with other interested clubs. He said that he never wanted to leave Real Madrid, but he rejected their single-year extension offer.

The Ligue 1 side did not make any concrete offers until Ramos' departure was confirmed, and now it appears as though one of the more high profile signings of the summer has finally been completed.

Meanwhile, PSG is getting into a tricky situation with forward Kylian Mbappe, who is believed to be wanting to move in the other direction towards Real Madrid. PSG is not keen on the move, and it was initially thought that another Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane, might become part of a player plus cash swap deal. With the arrival of Ramos, it now seems unlikely for PSG to want to bring in Varane as part of the Mbappe deal.