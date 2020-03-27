Real Madrid CF captain Sergio Ramos along with his wife, Pilar Rubio, have decided to donate 264,571 masks, 1,000 pieces of protective equipment as well as 15,000 test kits to contribute in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

It is understood that the donation has been made through UNICEF. The 33-year old Spanish National Team defender is a global ambassador of the international NGO.

Ramos took to Twitter to announce his donation plans. He wrote, "We have already collaborated with unicef. Immediate and necessary help! The health material, essential for health professionals, will arrive in Spain on Friday."

Nosotros ya hemos colaborado con @unicef_es.

Unicef has thanked Ramos and Rubio for their contribution towards the prevention of the infection and further spread of COVID-19.

Ramos announced his intention to donate after Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, announced that Real Madrid will be donating healthcare material to tackle the deadly virus outbreak in the Spanish capital. As of now, Madrid is the epicenter of the pandemic in Spain.

The Real Madrid legend's donation follows after Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi pledged €1 million that would be divided between a hospital in Barcelona and another in his native Argentina.

Reports have it that that more Barcelona and Real Madrid players will donate to contribute in the efforts to help Spain's growing struggle against the unprecedented spread of coronavirus.

Football in Europe has taken a hit because of pandemic. All major domestic and international competitons have been suspended until at least April 30. Recently, Real Madrid's Luka Jovic faced criticism for breaking his quarantine and visiting his pregnant girlfriend in Serbia.

Spain has already surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths because of COVID-19. As per the latest figures, the country saw 769 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. Meanwhile, the confirmed cases crossed the 64,000 mark.

More than 4,000 people have died in Spain because of the pandemic. As a result, despite having a much lower population than China, Spain has surpassed the world's most populated country's tally of 3,281 deaths.

Spain now has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world behind Italy.