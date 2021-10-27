It was a surreal summer transfer window this year, with several players making sensational moves across Europe's biggest football clubs. Manchester United welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lionel Messi unexpectedly left FC Barcelona. The Argentine signed with Paris Saint-Germain in another bizarre move that had him sharing the same dressing room as former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. However, the pair has not been seen on the pitch together this far into the season.

It took Messi a while to be eased into full competitive action, but Ramos has been kept out of action even longer. It's the end of October and PSG are yet to benefit from signing the experienced and multi-decorated defender due to an injury he picked up in the pre-season.

The 2021-22 campaign has started out pretty much in the same manner that Ramos ended his final campaign with Los Blancos. He missed out on most of the crucial second half of the previous season, and sadly picked up another injury after joining the Ligue 1 giants.

Now, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel. French media have been reporting that Ramos will finally join group training on Tuesday, and may be available for selection on Friday. PSG will be facing Lille at the end of the week, and depending on how his first group session goes, Ramos may pick up some minutes. However, he isn't expected to start just yet.

PSG fans are getting impatient, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will need to manage the situation well. He knows that he needs to ease the player into action, or risk exacerbating the injury.