There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his contract renewal for the La Liga champions. Recent reports have surfaced stating that Ramos is back in constant communication with club president Florentino Perez, and both sides are more open to finalising a new deal.

Over the past months, it has been reported that Ramos refused the club's initial offer for an extension. Neither side wanted to back down, causing a stand-off that led fans to fear that the defender might be closer to an exit than everyone initially believed.

However, Marca reports that Ramos and Perez had an amicable meeting this past Tuesday, and the main topics that were discussed were the contract and the defender's current injury. The same report suggests that the issue on the contract will be settled very soon.

It remains to be seen what kind of compromise will be reached, and which side will back down. Real Madrid had been standing firm on their previous offer, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic plus the massive renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has put a heavy strain on the club's accounts.

Ramos is believed to have been asking for a three-year deal plus a salary increase. Perez does not see this as a feasible move, both in terms of the length and price of the contract. With Ramos having just undergone a surgery on his knee, the player's stance may have softened a bit.

While he continues to be one of the most important players under Zinedine Zidane at the moment, his injury is compromising his bargaining power. At 34, asking for a three-year deal is a lot. The club will also be keen on avoiding a lengthy deal with an expensive player that spends most of his time in recovery. They will have already known that much thanks to Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

Perez will be keen to point out these arguments and get Ramos to sign a reasonable deal before he returns to the pitch. Fans are hoping he can be ready to take to the pitch by March 16, when Real Madrid hosts Atalanta in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter.

With Casemiro facing a ban for that match, it will be crucial for Ramos to be present. However, it would also be prudent to make sure that he isn't rushed into a comeback.