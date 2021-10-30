Sergio Ramos trained individually again this week, despite earlier reports stating that he was ready to join group training with the rest of the squad. Unfortunately, he was unable to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Friday against Lille, and the setbacks have reportedly been taking a toll on the Spaniard.

The former Real Madrid captain joined PSG just three months ago in a sensational move that later brought him together with former FC Barcelona rival Lionel Messi. Messi had a slow start to his season, but the Andalusian centre-back has not even made his official debut for the club until now.

The positive reports earlier this week quickly turned into disappointment, with the player still unable to get over the calf injury he picked up pre-season. He had previously been cleared of the knee injury he suffered earlier in the year, with his PSG medical showing that he had fully recovered. Unfortunately, he picked up the calf problem shortly after, and it has prevented him from finally suiting up for the Parisians.

According to AS, Antón Meana of "El Larguero" has claimed that the Spanish national team legend is mentally affected by his situation. Three months have passed, and no clear date can be established for his return to competitive action. "20 November still seems too soon to me. Hopefully he will return and be the marshal of the PSG backline. But the information I have is that Ramos is not well," he said, adding that the recovery has been much slower than initially expected.

He added that Ramos will likely have a hard time establishing a place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup. "No one in Paris can say that from 20 November or 1 December he will play regularly. There are many doubts about Ramos' injury."

Meana then went on to speak about the player's mental state amid the injury troubles. "It is affecting him a little bit emotionally because Ramos has always been a person who had control of his body and this is beyond him," he said.

As it is, with the return date unclear, thinking about a starting position is still a long way off for Ramos. He signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants, but as early as now rumours are starting to float about the possibility of selling him.

Ramos last played a competitive match way back on May 5 when Real Madrid lost to Chelsea in the Champions League, but he was sidelined for months before that as well. For now, all that can be done is to wait and see what happens in the coming days.