Manchester City is the latest club to be linked with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The La Liga champions are so far unable to offer an acceptable renewal contract to their captain, and the Premier League side is hoping for an opportunity to swoop in ang sign him as a free agent at the end of the current season.

Ramos is under contract only until June 30, and is free to start negotiations with other clubs starting this month. It seems unfathomable that Real Madrid has left their captain's renewal up in the air this late in the season, and many are wondering if they will end up making the same mistake as they did with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It may be remembered that the Portuguese star was snatched up by Italian giants Juventus at the end of the 2018 season. At that time, Real Madrid had just clinched their 13th UEFA Champions League title, a trophy they had not won since.

Coupled with the departure of manager Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid faced a massive crisis in the 2018-19 season. A string of bad results meant that Coach Julen Lopetegui lasted only 5 months before former Real Madrid player and Castilla coach Santiago Solari had to take over.

Los Blancos was left to rebuild without two key figures in their dressing room, and Ronaldo said that he didn't feel that the club gave him the importance that he deserves. Are they making the same mistake with Ramos?

There is no doubt that Ramos is an indispensable part of the squad at the moment, with their results significantly affected in his absence. However, the club appears to be having a hard time making an acceptable offer.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is looking to boost its defence, and they are one of the few clubs whose finances are not struggling due to the pandemic. Pep Guardiola knows Ramos very well, after having competed against him during his time as FC Barcelona manager.

It remains to be seen if any of these rumours hold water.