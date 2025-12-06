Vans recently launched its much-anticipated collaboration with Netflix global hit KPop Demon Hunters. According to the official announcement, the Vans x KPop Demon Hunters collection is for the whole family, promising sizes from adults down to kids.

As streetwear meets fandom, the collab offered fans a chance to showcase their love for the film through fashion. But just days into the release, a growing number of disappointed customers and parents say some advertised toddler sizes never appeared on shelves, sparking confusion and frustration among those hoping to get small-size pairs for their children.

What the Collection Includes: Designs, Styles and Sizing

The lineup features a variety of iconic Vans styles, such as the Classic Slip-On, Old Skool, Old Skool V, and Sk8-Hi. Character art and movie motifs—from the film's K-Pop girl group heroes HUNTR/X to supernatural guardians and demon antagonists Saja Boys—are incorporated into the designs. Van's signature chequerboard patterns are combined with demon-inspired graphics to create a striking and stylised effect.

The official Vans Japan store and global announcements have revealed that the collaboration is being offered in 'family sizes,' featuring options for little kids, big kids, and adults. The collection reportedly includes 'little kids' Slip-Ons and Old Skools, which are presumably available for toddlers or children aged approximately 4 to 8 years old.

Prices across the collection range between roughly $45 (£34) and $85 (£64), depending on model and size.

Fans React Over Missing Toddler Sizes

Among avid Vans lovers and parents of children who are fans of KPop Demon Hunters, the reaction has been a mixture of excitement and increasing frustration. Enthusiasm was high over the concept and designs, but quickly soured when some buyers realised that the smallest sizes were never available in their local stores.

One TikTok commenter wrote directly to Vans' social media post: 'How did you not send toddler shoes for this collab to San Antonio stores but sent adult and only BIG kid shoes. You disappointed my daughter.' Another user criticised the brand: 'Just FYI everyone, they did not release toddler sizes in stores so do not bother SMH.'

Similar reactions appeared on Reddit forums. In one post, a user commented: 'The sizing is really odd to me. The majority of them start at big kids, 3.5Y? There are hardly any smaller options.'

Why It Matters to Vans

For Vans, the collab represents a strategic success. By aligning with a pop culture phenomenon like KPop Demon Hunters, the brand taps into a younger and more globally connected fanbase, while solidifying its reputation in the streetwear scene.

However, the toddler size confusion highlights a recurring problem in retail where advertising campaigns are different from the actual inventory distributions. When aiming to cater to families and younger fans—a demographic especially enthusiastic about KPop Demon Hunters—that gap becomes more noticeable. Parents argue that the issue here is less about scarcity and more about clarity.

How and Where to Buy

The drop rolled out in two phases. The initial availability will be at physical Vans locations starting 5 December, with an online launch at Vans.com set for 8 December. Vans advised fans to use the store locator to find participating retailers and check stock.