The 392nd Set for Life drawing happened on Thursday at 8 P.M. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 12, 30, and 46. The life ball was 05. The drawing machine used was Excalibur 5, and the ball set was SFL9.

The National Lottery website reports that no one was able to bag the jackpot prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years in the December 15 drawing. That prize would have been an accumulated fund of £3,600,000 per winner.

However, two incredibly lucky UK players received early Christmas gifts after winning £10,000 per month for a year each.

There were also 166,819 players who won smaller prizes ranging from £5-250. Forty-four players won £250 each for matching four main numbers and the life ball.

Set For Life tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The Set For Life National Lottery draw's top prize is rewarded to players who are able to match 5 numbers and the life ball. The jackpot is long-term continuous winnings of £10,000 deposited in the winner's bank account every month for the next 30 years.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.

Each Set for Life ticket costs £1.50. All interested players should choose five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one "Life Ball" from 1 to 10.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on Nov. 19, 1994. Of all the money players spend, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.