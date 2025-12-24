Shakira's appearance at the Zootopia 2 premiere was meant to be a glamorous family outing, but instead sparked a viral debate. The Colombian superstar, who reprises her role as Gazelle in the Disney sequel, walked the red carpet with her two children only to face an uncomfortable moment that fans have not stopped talking about.

A video going viral online shows Shakira visibly uneasy as her stylist repeatedly adjusted her lavender gown. The clip has divided sentiments online, with many fans calling the stylist's behaviour inappropriate and even demanding he be fired.

Shakira's Uncomfortable Red Carpet Moment

A video captured the Waka Waka singer looking uncomfortable with her stylist, Nicolas Brust. It was posted on X by Arthur (@AjMachalaa), who captioned: 'Shakira was clearly not comfortable with her stylist.'

Shakira attended the film's red carpet premiere on 13 November 2025, along with her children Milan Piqué Mebarak, 12, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 10.

In the video, Brust can be seen fixing her turtleneck, long-sleeve, lavender dress with a flowy, asymmetrical high-low hem. He repeatedly adjusted the fabric around her leg and crotch area, given that the dress sat slightly higher there.

The stylist adjusted her dress three times, and the camera captured Shakira's unmistakable facial expressions. At one point, the singer even put her hands defensively over her lower dress. In the video, the Hips Don't Lie singer allegedly said, 'Is it necessary?'.

Shakira's Role in Zootopia 2

Shakira attended the premiere to celebrate the film's release and her return as Gazelle, the pop star she voiced in the original movie. She performs the hit track Try Everything featured in the soundtrack.

Her presence highlights the connection between her real-life music career and the animated character she brings to life. Fans were thrilled to see her walk the red carpet with her sons, though the stylist's actions overshadowed the moment.

Fans React Strongly

Reactions online were divided. Some felt it was simply part of the stylist's job, while others worried that the adjustment dragged on a bit too long. The majority of the comments suggested Shakira was clearly uncomfortable.

One fan bluntly wrote: 'Firrrrrrrrrred...ah!!!' Another added: 'This designer never had another job with her after this.' Others echoed the sentiment: 'Bro needs to be fired right away. She gave plenty of signals.'

Fans pointed to her body language: 'You can tell from her body language [that] something felt off. Comfort and boundaries matter.' Another said: 'Adjusting around her private area is a bit wild!'

Some fans questioned the necessity of the adjustments: 'I don't know why he is trying to do. Everything seems perfect to me.' Another agreed: 'What changed after the adjustment? Isn't that how the dress was made to look?'

A few defended Brust, saying: 'He's really just trying to make the dress perfect.' Another echoed: 'Nah, he's just frustrated because it didn't turn out the way he wanted.'

Others proposed Shakira should consider a female stylist: 'Just get a female stylist that you can be comfortable with; that dude was fixing her dress.'

As of now, neither Shakira nor Brust has addressed the viral video or responded to the comments.