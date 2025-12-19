American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months jail time in Romania for using cannabis on stage while performing at Beach, Please! Festival in Costinest a coastal resort in Constanta County

He was convicted of 'possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption' by the Constanta Court of Appeal.

Wiz Khalifa Jailed for Nine Months in Romania

In July 2024, Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was in Romania to perform in a music festival, and he lit and smoked a large hand-rolled cannabis cigarette while performing his hit song 'Young, Wild & Free.'

He was stopped by the Romanian police and was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis.

As per the report of The Daily Mail citing Romania's national news agency, Agerpres, the 38-year-old rapper was sentenced by the Constanta Court of Appeal of 'possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.'

The final decision follows an appeal by prosecutors who sought a harsher sentence after a Constanta County court originally fined Khalifa 3,600 lei or roughly £620 ($830) for 'illegal possession of dangerous drugs' in April.

Romania is known for its harsher drug laws in Europe, and possession of cannabis for personal use is a criminal offense, punishable by a fine or a prison sentence ranging from three months to two years.

According to People, the judge wrote a reasoning to the court saying that the sentence was intended to set an example and that Khalifa 'represents ostentatious conduct that significantly amplifies the social danger of the offence.'

The judge added, '[He] transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of, and implicitly the consumption of, drugs among young people,'

There's no information yet if Romanian authorities will file an extradition request since the rapper is a US citizen and doesn't reside in Romania.

Wiz Khalifa's Team Seeks Appeal

Although the source told TMZ Hip Hop that the Black and Yellow hitmaker's team is 'in the process of appealing' the nine-month prison sentence.

Furthermore, last July, Khalifa turned to X to issue a statement and apologise for his behaviour.

Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 14, 2024

He wrote: 'Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage.'

The performer continued, 'They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.'

Wiz Khalifa Very Open With His Smoking Habit

The rapper has been open about his smoking habits specifically his use of cannabis. Last year, he shared that he attended his son's parent-teacher conference while high, as shared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Khalifa shares a 12-year-old son, Sebastian, with his ex-wife Amber Rose. They got married in 2013 but got divorced in 2026.

On the podcast, he even revealed that his son's teacher 'expects' him to be high while attending the conference.

He said, 'Hell yeah. I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it,' the rapper expressed while adding that the teachers 'know what's up.'

'And yeah, I'm pulling up stoned, I'm pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me,' he added.

The star also said that the situation has changed about smoking cannabis, 'It's not like back in the day [where] you're considered a bad parent if you smoke weed.'

Furthermore, he shared that he's 'pretty sure' that his son is most likely 'smells like weed' because of him, 'I don't know because I can't smell it, but I'm pretty sure he smells like pot,' the performer added.

As of the writing of this article, the music artist has yet to address the recent prison sentence.